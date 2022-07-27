Betty White Estate Tributes Norman Lear on His 100th Birthday in Heartfelt Post

Legendary All in the Family creator Norman Lear turned one century old today. And to help ring in the milestone, the Betty White Estate gave him a proper shout-out on Instagram.

“Happy 100th Birthday Norman Lear!!!” the estate wrote alongside a screenprint of Lear.

The Oscar-nominated writer and producer became famous in the 70s for bringing politically toned yet wholesome sitcoms like Maude and The Jeffersons to television. Starting in 2011, he went on a seven-year Hollywood hiatus. But now he’s back to work full time.

In 2019, he even brought several of his series back to the screen for two installments of Live in Front of a Studio Audience. And he won a Primetime Emmy for both episodes. The first came in 2019 when Lear for 97. The accomplishment made him the oldest person to ever take home an Emmy.

While Norman Lear worked with Betty White’s Golden Girls co-star Bea Arthur, he never had the opportunity to collaborate with White or spend much time with her before her death last year. However, the two were cheerleaders for each other later in life.

In fact, when White celebrated her 98th birthday, he even went on the record to honor the actress and explain just how much respect he had for her and her career.

“If we knew each other we’d be good friends. I’m confident of it,” he told Closer Weekly during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in 2020. “But life hasn’t brought us together very much. I wish her 98 years of love and affection and respect and all the things she’s earned all her life.”

Norman Lear Reflects on 100 Years of Life

In an exclusive interview with People, Normal Lear reflected on his life and career. And he’s proud to say that he has few regrets. In Hollywood, he forged exactly the reputation and success he hoped to. And because of that, he looks forward to getting out of bed every morning and getting to work.

“I’ve never chosen anything to do that I didn’t wish to do,” he admitted. “My awards and accolades mean a great deal to me, but they don’t mean as much as the drive to the studio today. I still explode with joy, excitement, interest, and utter delight every time.”

But more importantly, Lear has built a strong and loving family. He’s found a great love with his wife of 35 years, Lyn Davis. And he believes that out of all his accomplishments, his bond with her and his role as a father and grandfather have proven to be the most profound and rewarding of all.

“I can’t wait to be at my home in Vermont and celebrate with my entire family – my wonderful wife, my six children, my two sons-in-law, and my four grandchildren,” he gushed. “How lucky am I?”