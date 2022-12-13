Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished

Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million.

The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after photo, fans were “sad all over again.”

The picture shows that the spot where the classic TV icon lived for decades has been reduced to dirt and rock, “save the fireplaces which will be gone order.”

“This is [heartbreaking],” one follower commented. “Should have been a monument to our First Lady of tv. #gonebutneverforgotten.”

“This is terrible! Why demolish such a beautiful icon’s home not even a full year after her passing?!” asked another.

Betty White Lived in the Brentwood Mansion For Nearly 55 Years

Betty White and her third husband, Allen Ludden, moved into the Brentwood neighborhood home in 1968. The 3,029 square-foot 1950s-era abode came with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, and a view of the Getty museum.

Despite buying a second home in central California’s Carmel-By-The-Sea, White never wanted to part with her marital home. So she split her time between the two spots until her passing on December 31, 2021.

White never openly said that the now-demolished residents held too many fond memories to sell, but she often referred to Ludden, a former game show host, as the “love of [her] life.”

The couple remained together until Ludden’s passing in 1981. She never remarried.

Betty White’s house sold this past April for $10.775 million—which was nearly $3 million over its asking price, according to Architectural Digest. Shortly after, her LA home hit the market for $10.575 million. It closed over the asking price in June.

When it sold, rumors that the new owners planned to knock it down immediately began spreading. According to TMZ, the residence was filled with Hollywood history. And Betty White and Allen Ludden hosted often hosted stars like Jimmy Stewart and Dinah Shore for charades nights in the guest house.

So, as expected, people are upset to see such a treasured spot disappear in a single day.

“I don’t understand why her historic home was torn down,” another fan captioned under the post.

“The sad reality is that money talks, and people are greedy,” someone added. “They’re going to bulldoze and very few people care about history or memories, unfortunately.”