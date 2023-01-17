Betty White Trends on Twitter on Would-Be 101st Birthday: See the Touching Tributes

Beloved Hollywood icon Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve 2021. In the year-plus she’s been gone, fans have mourned her death time and again. Today, though, would have been her 101st birthday. In honor of that, fans of Betty White have flocked to Twitter to celebrate the late TV legend once more. See what they had to say about White’s career and social impact in the touching tributes below.

Happy heavenly birthday to everyone's favorite Golden Girl! ♥



(Credit: Getty Images – Betty White pictured in 1954) pic.twitter.com/LmOYjBoB76 — WSLS 10 (@wsls) January 17, 2023

“Happy heavenly birthday to everyone’s favorite Golden Girl!” WSLS 10, an NBC affiliate, wrote on Twitter. Handfuls of Betty White tributes featured photos of the longtime actress in her youth. Others spotlit her during her golden years. Each photo and tribute, however, captured her beauty all the same.

A second Betty White tribute read, “Happy birthday to Betty White who would have been 101 today.”

While some Twitter users shared birthday wishes for the late actress, others tweeted out some of her most impactful quotes. One particularly powerful one read, “Butterflies are like women – we may look pretty and delicate, but baby, we can fly through a hurricane.”

In her life, Betty White was a well-known animal rights activist. She frequently advocated on behalf of shelter dogs, and endangered animals more broadly. In light of her would-be 101st birthday, animal rights organizations and rescues are honoring White by holding fundraisers and encouraging donations on behalf of their animal residents.

Betty White’s Los Angeles Mansion Gets Demolished, Fans Devastated

Although Betty White’s legacy will continue to live on in American pop culture, her longtime Los Angeles mansion, unfortunately, will not. Just before the holidays, Betty White’s estate posted heartbreaking photos to social media revealing the legend’s Brentwood home, which she had formerly shared with her third and final husband, Allen Ludden, had been flattened.

The gut-wrenching post read, “[Betty White’s] Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order).”

The depressing photo captures the aforementioned fireplaces, a CAT utility vehicle, and piles of rubble from the star’s former home. Betty White fans were quick to protest the loss in the comments.

“This is terrible!” one fan exclaimed at the time. “Why demolish such a beautiful icon’s home not even a full year after her passing?!”

Multiple fans all came to a similar conclusion, stating the Brentwood estate was slated to be torn down even before White’s death. Some suggested there was probably a lot of internal damage to the home that would have cost more to repair than it did to just try and rebuild.

Nevertheless, the loss of Betty White’s Brentwood home is especially impactful because, even though she had purchased a second home in California’s Caramel-By-The-Sea, she couldn’t bear to part with the home she shared with Ludden. As such, she spent the end of her life splitting her time between the two CA estates.