Betty White’s Estate Drops Vintage Photo of Young Betty and Her Mom: ‘Best of Friends’

While celebrating Mother’s Day, Betty White’s estate shared a sweet vintage photo of the actress and her mom, Christine “Tess” White.

“Betty and her mom, Tess, were the best of friends,” the Betty White estate shared in the social media post. “Here’s to ALL women who love, nurture, inspire, guide, support, and love… Happy Mother’s Day!”

Betty White was the daughter of Tess and Horace Logan White. Her mom was a homemaker while her dad was a lighting company executive. White’s dad died in November 1963 when he was 64-years-old. Her mom passed away in November 1985 at the age of 86-years-old.

During a 2012 interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Betty White spoke about her mom’s outlook on death. “She would always say, ‘Nobody knows. People think they do – you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment. But nobody ever knows until it happens.”

Betty White also stated that her mom always said what came after death was a secret. “Growing up, whenever we’d lose somebody, she’d always say, ‘Now, they know the secret.’”

Betty White Revealed that Fear of Death Was Not One of Her Problems

According to the Washington Post, Betty White did not have any fears of dying. In her book, “Betty White in Person,” the “Golden Girls” star shared, “Fear of death is not one of my problems… Only of the dying. The how, not the when of it. Getting there is not half the fun. And the fear of doing it badly could be of concern if I wanted to waste my time thinking about it. I don’t.”

Betty White then wrote that she figured she will improvise when her time comes. “Some things are better without rehearsal.”

Also during a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Betty White spoke about the numerous internet rumors about her death over the years. “Tell them that at 90 there’s no need to get impatient. I’m hurrying as best as I can.”

Betty White then spoke about what she was doing with her life during those final years. “I don’t go around thinking, ‘Oh, I’m 90. I better do this or I better do that.’ I’m just Betty. I’m the same Betty that I’ve always been. Take it or leave it.”

Betty White died in her sleep at the end of 2021. She was weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Her agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas told People at the time, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she wanted to always be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him.”