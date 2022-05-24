Betty White’s Estate Reveals Wild Sandwich That Was One of Her ‘Mom’s Specialties’: PHOTO

Betty White’s Golden Girl’s counterpart Rose Nylund loves her cheesecake. It’s a regular nighttime treat for the St. Olaf Minnesota native and her three roommates Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia. However, a slice of cheesecake wasn’t the actress’s regular go-to when she was looking for a special treat at home in real life. Instead, White loved to prepare a specialty sandwich from her childhood days. A special recipe created by her mother. And, it’s certainly a unique mingling of ingredients!

Betty White’s Estate Shares A Deliciously Unique ‘Treat Yourself Tuesday’ Post – A Special Treat the Actress Remembers From Childhood

On Tuesday afternoon, the late actress’s estate shared a sweet memory on Instagram. This post includes a pic of Betty White as she prepares a sandwich for a delicious snack. However, this sandwich isn’t the typical one…it’s a unique treat created by her mother that White enjoyed throughout her childhood.

“‘Treat Yourself Tuesday’ is back!!!” quips the Betty White estate Instagram page Tuesday afternoon.

“Here’s Betty “treating” me to one of her mom’s specialties,” the message continues. “a peanut butter and bologna sandwich with lettuce on toasted white bread.”

As the message continues, we learn that these sandwiches are something special to White. They are probably more beloved to White than a slice of cheesecake ever was to Rose Nylund!

“Betty LOVED making these,” the Instagram post explains.

“They brought back happy childhood memories,” the message says of the late actress. “Don’t knock it til you’ve tried it.”

Betty White’s Insta Shares A Vintage Mother-Daughter Pic Of the Actress And Her Beloved Mother

Earlier this month, Betty White’s estate gave fans an endearing throw-back moment by sharing a vintage pic of the longtime actress and her mother, Christine “Tess” White.

“Betty and her mom, Tess, were the best of friends,” the Instagram post says in the touching Mother’s Day message.

“Here’s to ALL women who love, nurture, inspire, guide, support, and love,” the post continues. “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Betty White has remembered how her mother always had a unique, but peaceful, outlook on death. White explains this outlook during a 2012 interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“She would always say, ‘Nobody knows. People think they do – you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment,” the actress explains. “But nobody ever knows until it happens.” And, White continues, her mother often referred to what comes after death as a “secret.”

“Growing up, whenever we’d lose somebody, she’d always say, ‘Now, they know the secret,’” White remembers.