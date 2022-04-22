Betty White’s Estate Shares Video of Her Handling a Cockroach, Calling It ‘Sweetheart’

Betty White loved her animals and it didn’t matter whether it was a four-legged friend or even a cockroach. That’s right. The famed actress even called one of them a sweet nickname. As we said, Betty loved her animals. Let’s take a look at this tender video and see how White handled an interaction with a cockroach.

Betty White Gets Cuddly With A Cockroach And Whispers Sweet Words To It

The animal holder says, “So, we have two females here and we have one male here. And you can tell by these little nodules on top of their head. So the males have the nodules and the females don’t.” Betty says, “Well I’ll know how to tell the boys from the girls on the next cockroach I own.”

“You know, I was scared of these guys when I first started,” the animal holder says. “I didn’t hold them until the spring. I’m from Texas so our bugs are really big like this too. We were chatting earlier [points away from White]. They fly at you in Texas so it’s a little scary down in the south.” White then softly says, “Hi sweetheart.”

The Betty White Estate has been sharing moments like these and others with fans recently. Her fans have the best replies to seeing her in this video. One writes: “God bless her!! So kind, gentle and sweet. Those creatures scare me!!!” Another one says, “Another reason why she’s the queen”. This one states: “So much light and love from one person. She was truly special.” Her fans were saddened to hear that she died on New Year’s Eve at 99 years old.

In the weeks after her death, people were tuning in to watch episodes of the classic TV show The Golden Girls. As you recall, White was one of four amazing actresses that made the show come alive. She played Rose and hammed it up along with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. White also has ties to two other classic TV shows, albeit for different reasons. She played Sue Ann Nivens, “The Happy Homemaker,” on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. White had some memorable scenes with Ed Asner, who played Lou Grant. She also made Mary Richards, played by Moore, nervous sometimes by dropping into the WJM-TV newsroom.

White’s other connection to classic TV comes in the form of the great game show Password. Allen Ludden was the host for many years and saw the show go from black-and-white episodes to color TV ones. White was married to Ludden and would never remarry again after Ludden’s death.