Betty White’s Longtime California Home Sells for $10.6 Million

Betty White’s California home sells for $10.678 million and is off the market after being on it for a month. White’s home happens to have been listed in April. It’s located on property she and her late husband Allen Ludden bought in 1968. The listing comes just four months after the death of White, who died on New Year’s Eve at 99. The home is reportedly more than 3,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths.

Former Los Angeles Area Home Of Betty White Includes Sunroom

People and The Wall Street Journal reported details of the home sale. Ludden, famously known as the host of the game show Password, would die in 1981. Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage handles the listing work for the home. White and Ludden reportedly bought the home for its closeness to studios in Hollywood as well as its private setting, WSJ reports. Elements of the two-story home include a sunroom where White reportedly would look out on the yard. It features flower-filled garden beds, old-growth trees, and a swimming pool, a spokesperson shared with People.

This spokesperson also said the lot includes a three-car garage and a guesthouse. Reportedly, White and Ludden would put on games of charades. Gloria and Jimmy Stewart, along with Dinah Shore and Burt Reynolds, would join the couple, the spokesperson said. “Betty White was a California girl through and through,” the star’s estate told WSJ. “Despite living in New York when she and Allen Ludden were first married, she longed to be ‘back home’ in Los Angeles where she grew up.”

Reading Script For ‘Golden Girls’ Did Scare Actress

White’s beach house in Carmel, Calif., is also off the market for $10.775 million. That’s nearly $3 million over the asking price. White and Ludden built the three-story waterfront house together. The home’s completion gets done just before Ludden dies. The 3,600-square-foot property includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

“The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen. It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home,” Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Brokerage, said. Truszkowsi held the listing with Zak Freedman. She adds, “Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends.”

Meanwhile, here’s a little Betty trivia. Did you know that she was scared to read the script for The Golden Girls? White talked about it in an old interview. “You get so many bad scripts that you know, that people say ‘here read this’ and you think ‘oh dear god, deliver me,'” White said back in 2006.