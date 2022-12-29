Bill Cosby Reveals He Plans To Return To Touring in 2023

Comedian Bill Cosby revealed that he’s planning to return to touring for some shows again in 2023. Cosby offered up a pretty definitive answer when appearing on WGH Talk on December 28. When asked by host Scott Spears if 2023 would be the year that he finally might tour again, Cosby answered “yes.”

Now 85 years old, Cosby was convicted in Pennsylvania in April 2018 of a criminal sexual assault charge. Cosby was released in 2021 after nearly three years in prison. The conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears, Variety reports.

Bill Cosby Appears Ready To Get Back Out On The Road

When responding to Spears’ question about touring again in 2023, Cosby replied, “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.” Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s representative, did confirm to Variety that Cosby is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Earlier in December, five women filed a new lawsuit against NBC and Bill Cosby under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims. The women allege that Cosby either raped them or forced them into sexual acts. Four of the allegations date from the late 1980s or 1990. That’s when Cosby was at the height of his fame as the star of The Cosby Show on NBC.

At One Time, Cosby Was Being Considered For ‘Cheers’ Lead Role

Meanwhile, a fifth allegation involves Cindra Ladd, a former Hollywood executive who accused Cosby of raping her in 1969. Wyatt, for his part, has called the lawsuit “frivolous.” He adds that the five women were part of a “parade of accusers” who had come forward between 2014 and 2016.

In other Bill Cosby-related news, did you know that he was turned down for the lead role in Cheers? Show co-creators Glen and Les Charles talked about the situation in a 2018 interview with The Holywood Reporter. “In the early stages, Bill Cosby had a deal at NBC and was unattached to a project,” Les Charles said. “So, he was offered to us as the bartender. But we had two rules. No known names and no characters’ name as the title of the show.” Of course, having Bill Cosby as Sam Malone might have been an interesting thing to see. But the Charles brothers eventually found their man in Ted Danson and the rest is, as they say, history.