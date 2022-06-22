Bill Hader’s Hilarious Story About ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Proves He’s Truly One of a Kind

Recently, Barry star and SNL alum Bill Hader visited The Rich Eisen Show. While on air, Hader had a conversation about Barry co-star Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame. While discussing the famed actor, Hader revealed two stories that highlight why Henry Winkler is truly one of a kind.

When discussing what it’s like being on set with Winkler, Hader revealed how nice Winkler is.

“He really is so nice. He brings food to the set, even though we have that…I’m like ‘Henry we have a whole craft service truck’ and he goes ‘I know, but Stacy, my wife, she made this cake and I just…the crew has to have just a little piece of it,’ you know.”

Not only does Winkler bring food to the set for his cast-mates, but he’s also respectful of his fellow actors. Hader explains Winkler’s process in disagreeing with other actors on scenes.

“And he’s always, he said one time if you have a disagreement with him on how to play a scene, and we’ve had a couple where I go ‘no, Henry, I really think it’s this.’ And it never gets tense, he just kind of states his piece. He’ll say ‘I feel like it should be this and I hear you but I think for the purpose of this maybe go this way with it. And let’s try it, you know, just give me a shot this way and just see how it feels.’ And he’ll do it and then he’ll come over to me and hug me and he goes ‘within your structure is freedom.’”

The host Rich Eisen cackled and remarked, “that sounds like a fortune cookie.”

Winkler Shows ‘Barry’ Cast ‘Happy Days’ Set

Eisen then asked Hader to reveal if Winkler had told him any good stories. Hader recalled one concerning Happy Days.

“Well, I will say for Happy Days, the thing that was wild was we were shooting the ending of season two where he sits up in bed and realizes, you know, Barry [from the show Barry] had killed Janice Moss’ girlfriend. And we’re shooting that scene which is the last shot of the whole season, and we’re trying to make it work, and that was when he chose the moment because we were on Stage 19 at Paramount and he said ‘you know this is where we did Happy Days.’ And the whole place just went dead silent. And I said ‘say that again?’ and he said ‘this is where we did Happy Days.’ And immediately what do you think the first thing everybody said was?”

Eisen guessed, and Hader continued. “‘Where was it exactly?’ He goes ‘oh, I’ll show you,’ and we took a 45 minute break where everybody just walked around and he walked us and just painted the picture of what the Happy Days set was. And he goes ‘I would stand here and then I would move and then there’s the audience and everything’ and we just were like… ‘wow,’ because to me he was television. It was like Mickey Mouse and the Fonz.”

Clearly, Henry Winkler is just as lively as his iconic character. And it’s clear he’s as sweet as they come in Hollywood. Recently, he talked about his one fear while playing the Fonz.

You can watch the entire interview clip below.