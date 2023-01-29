Bill Maher Weighs in on Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Charges in Wake of ‘Rust’ Shooting

Bill Maher is firmly defending Alec Baldwin as the Rust actor faces involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Sante Fe District Attorney announced on January 19 that Baldwin is being criminally charged for the October 2021 incident. In total, he is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which both carry up to 18-month jail sentences, and an enhancement for use of a firearm, which holds a mandatory minimum sentence of five years behind bars.

Maher weighed in on the matter during an Overtime installment after a viewer asked him and his panel if he believed the DA’s decision was fair.

“No,” he answered. “I mean, I don’t know Alec Baldwin very well at all. He used to do this show. He stopped doing it years ago, I’m just setting this up like I have no personal, I’m not for him or against him. I like him as an actor. I don’t really know him. But unless you think Alec Baldwin purposefully shot this cinematographer, what the f— are we talking about?”

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that included a prop gun just ahead of the accident. As he was working, the weapon fired and struck both Hutchins’ and director Joel Souza, who survived with minor injuries.

The weapon should not have held a live bullet. How it ended up in the prop gun is still unclear.

Bill Maher Questions Why Alec Baldwin Denies Pulling the Trigger

Bill Maher recognized that Hutchins’ death is a “horrible tragedy,” and a crew member may be responsible. But he noted that it isn’t Baldwin’s job as an actor or producer to inspect prop guns.

“I mean, you have to be able to delegate some things in life, no?” Maher asked.

The only notable issue that Maher and his panel struggled to understand is the fact that Alec Baldwin continues to deny pulling the trigger, despite the FBI concluding that it was impossible for the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver to misfire in that situation.

“I don’t know enough about this case, but he said he couldn’t pull the trigger. But how does a gun go off without pulling the trigger?” journalist Bari Weiss asked. “That’s the one thing that I was like, ‘That’s a little odd.’”

Maher agreed that denying shooting the gun is suspicious. But he still believes that the situation has turned political, and both parties are on a witch hunt.

“I just think we live in a culture where someone always has to take the blame,” he continued. “Nobody can ever just throw up their hands and go, ‘Oh, my God. This is a terrible tragedy,’”

“You know, Democrats always have to say ‘this could never happen again’ no matter how rare or something- ‘we have to spend a zillion dollars so this will never happen again,’” added Maher. “And Republicans will be like, ‘well now they’re going after your prop guns,’ you know.”