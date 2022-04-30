Bill Murray Breaks Silence on ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Allegations on Set of New Movie ‘Being Mortal’

Earlier this month, Searchlight Pictures suspended production of Being Mortal, starring Aziz Ansari, Bill Murray, and Seth Rogan. The suspension came after the production company received a complaint was lodged against Bill Murray, citing “inappropriate behavior” on set.

The exact details of the complaint remain unknown. However, per Deadline, we do know that Searchlight Pictures put out a statement to the cast and crew of Being Mortal announcing the halt in production. “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint,” the letter reads. “And we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

Though this is the first time an entire film was delayed due to Bill Murray’s behavior, it wasn’t the first such complaint he received. On the Asian Enough podcast, Emmy-nominated actor Lucy Liu called Bill Murray’s behavior on the Charlie’s Angels set “inexcusable and unacceptable.”

Bill Murray Opens Up About ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ on the ‘Being Mortal’ Set

After more than a week of silence, Bill Murray made a statement about his alleged behavior on the Being Mortal set. In an interview with CNBC at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting earlier today, Bill Murray opened up about the incident.

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray said. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it. And so they stopped the production.”

He did not reveal any specifics or even the identity of the woman he offended. Murray also assured fans that they were working through their differences. “As of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other,” Murray said. “I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace.”

“We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work,” Murray continued. “We like each other, I think. And if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

The ‘Ghostbusters’ Actor Says ‘Things Change and the Times Change’

For Bill Murray, the disconnect comes from a change in the way people interact. The world isn’t quite the same as it was when he was younger. “It’s been quite an education for me,” Murray says of his time on the Being Mortal set. “And I feel like if I don’t see that, you know, the world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now.”

“Things change and the times change,” Murray continued. “So it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me.”