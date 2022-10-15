Bill Murray Faces New Set of Accusations

According to a recent report, Bill Murray has paid a $100,000 settlement to a female crew member who is significantly younger than him. This allegedly took place on the set of Being Mortal, Deadline reports. The production has been a troubled one. Back in April, filming was paused due to allegations made against Murray.

According to Puck, Murray allegedly kissed and straddled the woman on set. The woman was “horrified” by his actions, which she perceived as sexual in nature. She decided to file a complaint against him. More allegations were made against Murray throughout the week.

Hardly a day had passed after the Puck report when Oscar-winner Geena Davis’s memoir about her 1990 experience working with Murray on Quick Change was released to the public. She said that the first time she met her co-star, he wanted to massage her back with a machine. Although she repeatedly said no, Murray kept pressuring her until she finally gave in to avoid making a scene. According to her, the comedian later screamed at her in front of “300 people.”

Davis describes in her book that she was made to feel uneasy by Murray’s actions during a dual interview on the Arsenio Hall Show. This included Murray persistently trying to tug down the spaghetti strap of her dress as she talked to Hall.

Bill Murray is also being called out for his behavior while hosting SNL

Recently, Rob Schneider of Saturday Night Live fame made the claim that Bill Murray “absolutely hated” the cast members when he returned to host. “He wasn’t very nice to us,” Schneider claimed on The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show. “He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething.”

Schneider stated that Murray appeared angrier towards certain members of the cast. “He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” Schneider recalled. Schneider also claimed that Murray “really hated [Adam] Sandler, too.” Though he couldn’t be positive of why Schneider was certain of Murray’s feelings. “It was just naked rage,” he explained.

Seth Green recalls knocking heads with Murray

Finally, Seth Green has spoken about an altercation with Bill Murray that took place on the set of Saturday Night Live. This would have been when Green was nine years old and Murray would have been in his early thirties. Green was supposed to play a child in a sketch. Green claims he was minding his own business, but Murray spotted him. “[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat. And I was like, ‘That is absurd,” Green recalled. “I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’ ”

The young Seth Green was baffled by Bill Murray’s behavior. He refused to move. “[Murray] picked me up by my ankles,” Green claimed. “[He] held me upside down…dangled me over a trash can. I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can [and] the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried.”