Bill Murray ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Allegations: New Details Surface About Complaint Against ‘Ghostbusters’ Star

New information has surfaced about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” on the set of Being Mortal.

Page Six reported on Sunday (April 24) that at least two sources have come forward to share the nature of the behavior. Both people confirmed that Murray did not cross any legal lines. But after being “handsy” on set, some women came forward to say that the star made them “uncomfortable.”

“He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail – but always in a comedic way,” one source told the publication. “It is a fine line, and everybody loves Bill. But while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line.”

A second source verified these details. And the person also added that Bill Murray overplayed his bachelor status with his co-workers.

” [Murray] loves women and loves to flirt. He enjoys poetry and romance. He’s always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy. It isn’t clear if he crossed a line,” they said.

Studio Suspends Production of ‘Being Mortal’ ‘Indefinitely’ After Allegations of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Against Bill Murray

Reports of Bill Murray’s “inappropriate behavior’ broke on Thursday (April 21) after Searchlight Pictures alerted the cast and crew of Being Mortal that it was halting production in light of the allegation.

Apparently, the studio paused operations on Monday (April 18th) to review the complaints. And after considering the options, Searchlight decided to indefinitely suspend the movie pending further investigations.

Variety confirmed that information after verifying that Searchlight sent a letter sharing the decision to all movie employees.

We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share. Searchlight Pictures

Deadline asked Searchlight Studios to comment on the situation. But as of yet, it has refused. Also, there is no word on Billy Murray’s place in the movie if it resumes production.

If continued, the movie will be Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut. And while there is no promise that Being Mortal will make it to theaters, a source claims that Ansari is continuously working with the studio to resolve the issue.