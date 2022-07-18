Bill Murray Played a Legendary Prank On Set of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Comedy icon Bill Murray pulled a practical joke on the set of Ghostbusters: Afterlife that left his young co-stars rolling. The Ghostbusters franchise bounced back in 2021 with the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Many fans feel that Afterlife is the true third installment of the franchise. 2016’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, which told a story unrelated to the previous films, had left fans divided.

However, Afterlife serves more as a direct sequel to the original 80’s classics. It takes place 32 years after the events of Ghostbusters II and focuses on three new characters: Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and Callie (Carrie Coon). These new characters are direct relatives of the late Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler. The new characters are the main focus of the film. They are likely the new Ghostbusters team going forward.

However, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd all suit up at the climax of the film. Seeing the surviving original crew in uniform was a delight to many fans of the Ghostbusters franchise. Afterlife delivered solid laughs with healthy doses of nostalgia. The dedication to fans seems to have paid off, too. According to Box Office Mojo, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a modest hit, bringing in around $200 million worldwide.

Bill Murray pulls a weird prank that castmates ended up enjoying

With that said, Bill Murray still kept the set light and loose during his shooting days. Murray is thought of as one of the funniest people walking the earth, so it should be no surprise. One highlight of Murray’s days on set was his bringing a particularly unique guest to visit.

In a recent interview, Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace shed light on the incident. They revealed that Bill Murray for his birthday actually worked on his birthday. However, Murray celebrated by hiring a bagpiper to follow him around all day. Murray, according to the account, would pretend that the bagpipe player wasn’t behind him most of the time. Murray’s young cast members loved the joke. “He pretended like he wasn’t behind [Murray],” Wolfhard told Comic Book. The two reminisced that during lunch, Murray surprised everyone by singing an ancient Scottish ballad that Grace really liked.

Finn Wolfhard also bonded with Bill Murray over music. Murray was attending a Blues Festival in New Orleans, and the young Wolfhard inquired about it. “We were talking about music and I said ‘Well, what’s the lineup?'” Wolfhard recalled. “And he said, ‘Well, you know, get up on your phone.’ And that was a really sweet moment and I just googled the lineup and we just went through the lineup and said who we liked and who we didn’t know and it was really, really sweet.”