Bill Murray Reportedly Being Investigated for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ During Production of New Movie

The studio working on the upcoming movie Being Mortal has paused production due to reports that it is investigating star Bill Murray for “inappropriate behavior.”

As Deadline reports, production came to a temporary halt on Monday while the studio reviewed the allegations. But on Thursday, the situation escalated, and Searchlight Pictures decided to indefinitely suspend the movie as it further looks into the matter.

Yesterday, Variety confirmed that a letter went out to everyone on set sharing the decision.

We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share. Searchlight Pictures

No Other Crew Members Suspected in Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior Against Bill Murray

Comedian Aziz Ansari’s intended the movie to be his directorial debut. And as news broke of the scandal, Headlines instantly pegged Ansari as the person of interest. Because in 2017, he was named in a scandal of his own. However, someone close to the project confirmed that no one made claims against the director.

That same source also shared that Ansari was working round the clock to determine the validity of the claims. And he hoped to get Being Mortal back on track as quickly as possible.

Ansari and his production partner Youree Henley are reportedly in close communications with the studio as they try to “figure out” when they can resume filming. But there is no guarantee that the comedy will make it to the silver screen.

The Being Mortal Script is based on surgeon and health care researcher Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book by the same name. The writing confronts the problems with end-of-life hospice care in the United States and contains personal stories from Gawande’s past.

Gawande won multiple awards for his words.

Aside for Murray, the movie adaptation starred Seth Rogan, Jimmy Walker Jr., and Kevin K. Tran. Aziz Ansari was also set to act in the film.

According to Deadline, Searchlight has refused to comment on the situation. Furthermore, the studio has not shared whether Billy Murray will continue with the movie going forward if production resumes.