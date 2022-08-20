Bill Paxton’s Family Reaches Settlement With Hospital Over Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has now agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against the hospital in connection with the Titanic star’s 2017 death. The lawsuit names the one Los Angeles hospital in the wrongful death suit. The lawsuit also names the surgeon who performed the movie star’s heart surgery shortly before his death.

Bill Paxton’s Family Agrees To Settle A Law Suit Related To The Late Aliens Star’s Death In 2017

The suit was filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after Paxton’s death. The issue was set to go to trial in September. However, attorneys working for the family on the lawsuit have noted that a settlement has been reached. The attorneys who are working on behalf of Louise, Paxton’s wife of 30 years, and their two children, James and Lydia filed a notice regarding this update.

“The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” notes the plaintiffs’ lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg in the filing.

While the info regarding the decision to settle has been released, the terms of the settlement remain confidential. Furthermore, the settlement isn’t official until a judge officially approves the matter.

Paxton Suffers A Deadly Stroke Just Days After Heart Surgery

Bill Paxton had long been a familiar face in the film industry. He has starred in some of the most iconic films of all time including Titanic and Aliens. However, Paxton’s roles were all over the board for much of his career as the talented movie star tackled nearly every genre available.

During his career, Paxton starred in films such as Appollo 13 and Predator 2. However, he also took on roles in some family favorite films over the years, films such as the Spy Kids franchise, Twister, and Mighty Joe Young.

Bill Paxton also found quite a bit of success on TV throughout his successful career in front of the camera. He starred in the HBO series Big Love.

Paxton suffered a deadly stroke in 2017. Just 11 days after heart surgery at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The surgery was performed to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage to the actor’s heart, reports note.

The Lawsuit Alleges That Paxton’s Surgeon Implemented A “High Risk” Approach

Nearly a year after Paxton’s death, the actor’s family filed a suit alleging that the surgeon implemented a “high risk and unconventional surgical approach” during Paxton’s procedure. The family alleges that this surgeon did not have the experience needed to safely perform the procedure. The suit further claimed that the surgeon downplayed the risks involved with this surgery.

The affidavit claims that this resulted in Paxton suffering from excessive bleeding, cardiogenic shock, and a compromised coronary artery. The suit also alleges that the hospital was aware that the surgeon was known to “engage in maverick surgeries and show suboptimal judgment.”