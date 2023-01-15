Billy Bush Recalls Last Interview With Lisa Marie Presley Days Before Her Death

Those who spoke with Lisa Marie Presley just days before her death are remembering those last encounters at this time. One of them happened to be with Billy Bush of Extra. Bush interviewed Presley, who died after suffering cardiac arrest at 54 years old. It all went down at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. After news of Presley’s death broke, Bush was on a news program talking about this interview with her.

“While two nights ago, it was the last interview she did before walking into the show…,” Bush told Ashleigh Banfield on her show Banfield, CinemaBlend reports. “I can tell you this we had two steps going up to our platform, and I asked her ‘Let me lend you a hand to come up.’ And she was on the arm of Jerry Schilling… He was holding her arm, and she was relying very much on his support for balance. She spoke very slowly. I can tell you this after the interview was over, I said to my crew ‘Something’s off.’ There’s no question that she was off. She was a little slow.”

Larry Gatlin, Austin Butler Offer Up Remembrances Of Lisa Maire Presley

Over the past couple of days, people have been offering their remembrances and condolences of Lisa Marie Presley. One of them came from country music star Larry Gatlin. “I was her babysitter for an hour or so in 1971,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “[She] had to almost will herself to be what everybody wanted her to be … which was a cross between Elvis and Priscilla, her mom and pop,” Gatlin said. “Hard to hammer out your own identity when everyone wants you to be something/someone else.”

Austin Butler has been in the news for his stellar portrayal of Elvis Presley in the Baz Lurhmann biopic Elvis. But he, too, was completely caught off-guard by Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden passing. He offered up a statement to PEOPLE Magazine. In it, he said that his heart is completely shattered for Priscilla Presley and the other family members. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light,” Butler said. “And will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Meanwhile, there have been additional reports about Lisa Marie Presley and her health. Apparently, she suffered a second cardiac arrest. The family members reportedly signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order paper. It reportedly was that second cardiac arrest that killed her. Lisa Marie Presley lived quite a life and recorded music herself. One record was a mix of her and her father’s voice on his classic song In The Ghetto.