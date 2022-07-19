Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mom Terri’s Birthday Early With Heartfelt Message

Bindi Irwin, the now-famous daughter of Animal Planet’s late TV star, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, is not only a dedicated mother these days to her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. At 23 years old, she also remains a dedicated daughter herself. Taking to Instagram with a heartfelt post, the young wildlife conservationist wished her mother Terri Irwin a very happy birthday. The new photo captures the whole Irwin family.

The new post features her brother Robert Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell, as well as herself, her daughter, and her mother. In it, the young mom wrote, “Mum, I couldn’t wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are.”

More humorously, she added, “Thanks for being born.” The remainder of her post details the amount of love Bindi Irwin has for her mother Terri, highlighting some of the elder woman’s greatest features. In concluding her post, she said, “Of all the good things in this world, you’re the most wonderful.”

Bindi Irwin’s fans and followers flocked to the comments to share their own birthday wishes with the late Crocodile Hunter’s wife.

“Happy birthday Terri!” one fan wrote. “Thank you for all the wonderful things you do!”

Another said, “Happy birthday in advance to the amazing, fearless Terri!! Wishing you good health, happiness always!!”

Bindi Irwin Shares Iconic Throwback Featuring Famous Father Steve Irwin

Tuesday was all about Bindi Irwin’s mom Terri as she celebrates another loop around the sun. However, just a few days ago, the young wildlife conservationist treated fans to a fun video of her famous dad in honor of “World Snake Day.” See the throwback clip below.

“Celebrating #worldsnakeday with the most amazing Wildlife Warriors,” Bindi Irwin began her post. “Hope this Crocodile Hunter clip brings you as much happiness as it did for me.”

As many wildlife advocates are aware, Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 at just 44 years old. The famous wildlife advocate died after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

While his death was sudden and mourned globally, there’s, fortunately, loads of footage of Bindi Irwin’s father for fans, not to mention the young star’s daughter Grace Warrior, to look back at. In sharing the throwback clip, which features her parents sharing some fascinating facts about a huge Burmese python, Irwin also revealed that her daughter loves “studying” the clips.

During a previous interview, Bindi Irwin shared, “It’s so fun to watch [Grace Warrior] study him. I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated expressions — I mean, they captivate her.