Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Spots Photo of Grandpa Steve Irwin at Australia Zoo: WATCH

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late legendary outdoorsman and conservationist Steve Irwin, posted a heartwarming video to Instagram on Sunday, July 31.

In the video clip, Irwin walks with her daughter Grace as they are at the Australian Zoo. As toddler Grace walks alongside a construction barrier, she points to photos on the barrier. The photo placards contain the image of the child’s late grandfather Steve Irwin in a construction hat.

“Do you see him? Is he over here?” asks Bindi to her daughter. “Do you love Grandpa Crocodile?” Irwin can be heard saying in the clip, as the adorable tot responds, “Yeah!”

Then, in her Instagram caption, Bindi explained Grace’s favorite part of the trip. “We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful. Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love.”

Bindi Irwin, who is married to husband Chandler Powell, frequently speaks about her father’s incredible influence on their family and the world. She spoke about how her late father inspires her young daughter, Grace. In May, she told People that tiny Grace constantly watches her grandfather’s documentaries and specials. Through this, Bindi says, Grace has developed a strong bond with “Grandpa Crocodile.”

“We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace. It’s so fun to watch her study them,” she explained. “I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

Bindi Irwin’s Special Connection with Her Father

Bindi Irwin followed in her father’s footsteps as a television personality. She hosted Bindi the Jungle Girl, a children’s wildlife documentary TV show. Then, she starred on an American show. She’s known prominently with American audiences for winning Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars. Nowadays, Irwin stars alongside her brother and mother in a reality TV show called Crikey! It’s the Irwins. The series airs on Animal Planet.

However, on September 4, 2006, Steve Irwin tragically died. Bindi Irwin was eight years old at the time. However, for such a young girl, she displayed wisdom and courage beyond her years. Weeks later, Bindi received a standing ovation after delivering a eulogy for her father. According to her mother, the girl had written the speech herself. Apparently, the only assistance she needed was typing to transcribe the speech. Her speech was given in front of a live crowd of 5,000. Moreover, it was seen by over 300 million viewers worldwide.

Additionally, in 2006, Australian magazine TV Week held a reader’s poll for the television moment of the year. Bindi Irwin’s eulogy ran away with the title, earning 43 percent of the votes.

Bindi surely makes her father proud with her dedication to family and wildlife. Moreover, Steve would love to see how his granddaughter Grace responds to pictures of him.