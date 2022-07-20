Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Warrior Is ‘Blessed Beyond Measure’ To Have Grandmother Terri

In 2006, the world lost a shining star as Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter, passed away at the age of 44 after an accident. Shocking not just his fans, but in an instant, his wife, Terri, was left to pick up the pieces and raise both Bindi and her brother Robert. At the time, they were 8 and 2. But while many still miss the Crocodile Hunter, his legacy continues to live and shower the world with love as his wife and children honor his name. And recently, Bindi took to Instagram to celebrate her mother’s birthday as she turns 58 years old.

Not only sharing one post, Bindi Irwin flooded Instagram with numerous posts about how wonderful her mother is. Being a mom herself, Bindi admitted that her daughter, Grace Warrior, had a wonderful grandmother. She also shared a family picture, writing, “Mum, I couldn’t wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are. Thank you for being born. ❤️ I love you more than I could possibly describe and every day I’m grateful for your kind heart and strong soul every day. Of all the good things in this world, you’re the most wonderful.”

Bindi Irwin Explains The Strength Of Her Mother

Interviewing with People back in May, Bindi Irwin discussed her mother and how she handled her father’s passing. “I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis. Dad passed away when we were very little. She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own. I cannot even begin to tell you the amount of respect and pride and gratefulness I have for my mom.”

And for those who might have forgotten, the family still maintains a zoo. Bindi Irwin said, [Mom] managed to raise two little kids as well as taking care of Australia Zoo and making sure it kept running, making sure Dad’s legacy continued on, keeping up with all of our conservation work on a global scale,” said Bindi. “I am speechless. I don’t know how she did it all. She’s such a strong superwoman.”

Remember The Legacy Of The Crocodile Hunter

Not afraid to speak about her late husband, in 2018, Terri Irwin shared her secret to dealing with his passing and raising Robert and Bindi Irwin. “We’d each say our favorite part of the day, what we were most looking forward to tomorrow, and a good deed we did that day. You can’t focus on yourself. You need to focus on what you’re doing for others and then you can start to heal.”

As for the beloved Crocodile Hunter, Terri concluded, “Steve was someone who was larger than life and really did live life to the fullest. Even though he died at 44 years of age, he lived such a full life and that’s what I want to do and share.”