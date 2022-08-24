Bindi Irwin Shares Heartwarming Video of Daughter Spotting ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Mural

Dedicating his life to teaching people about wildlife and the hidden beauty of the world, Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter, sadly passed away in 2006 after a stingray pierced his chest while filming a documentary in Queensland. He was 44 at the time. Although it has been 16 years since the world lost Steve Irwin, his legacy continues to influence generations who never got a chance to witness his intoxicating personality. While leaving his wife and two children behind, the family never lost his love for animals and more importantly, their love for him. Always carrying her late father with her, Bindi Irwin recently shared a precious moment with her own daughter Grace interacting with a massive poster of the late great icon.

Posting a video to Instagram, Bindi Irwin filmed Grace as she pointed to both her grandmother, Terri Irwin, and her late grandfather, Steve Irwin. She captioned the video, “Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful.”

Proving the love the Irwin family shares for each other, past and present, this isn’t the first time Bindi shared such a powerful moment. Just last month, she shared another video of Grace spotting a picture of Steve Irwin wearing a construction hat. Bindi said, “Is he over here? Grandpa Crocodile. And he’s in his construction hat! You love Grandpa Crocodile. Yeah, love, love! Good girl. Love for Grandpa Crocodile.”

The Legacy Of Steve Irwin Continues After 16 Years

Following Steve Irwin’s untimely death, his family, including son-in-law Chandler, continued his mission to protect animals and promote wildlife conservation at the Australia Zoo. Being a mother herself, Bindi discussed the challenges she faced to PEOPLE, stating, “I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody’s advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me.”

As for Bindi Irwin’s husband, Chandler, he added his own take, admitting, “There’s a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, ‘I have to follow all this,’ and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine.”

Fan showered Bindi Irwin with love and praise for teaching little Grace about the great Steve Irwin. One fan wrote, “I’m telling you Bindi, Grace 100% knows exactly who he is. I have no doubt in my heart he spent time with her in heaven before God sent her to your womb.”