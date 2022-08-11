Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Hospitalized

On Wednesday (August 10th), Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell gave his wife an appreciative shout-out for her support after he was hospitalized due to tonsillitis.

In the sweet post, Bindi Irwin is seen sitting next to her husband while at the hospital. “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife,” Chandler declared. “I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m lucky to be loved by you.”

Chandler also thanked his mother-in-law, Terry Irwin, for helping with caring for the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior. “Also, thank you Bunny (my awesome mum-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we’ve been in the hospital and I’ve been recovering.”

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell first met at Australia Zoo in November 2013. Irwin and the American professional wakeboarder got engaged in July 2019. They were married at a private ceremony at Australia Zoo in March 2020. Their daughter, Grace Warrior, was born on March 25, 2021, which was the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Bindi Irwin currently stars alongside her mother Terri and younger brother Robert in the Australian reality TV series “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.”

Bindi Irwin Reflects on the Past Year As She Celebrates Her 24th Birthday

Last month, Bindi Irwin took to her Instagram to reflect on the past year while celebrating her 24th birthday.

“Last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times, and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams,” Bindi Irwin declared in the post. She also shared a series of snapshots of her and the Irwin family celebrating her birthday. “Without them realising, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day.”

Bindi Irwin then described her family members as “gifts” to her. She said her in-laws, the gift of no distance standing in the way of family bonds. “My mum, the gift of perseverance, strength, and a shoulder to lean on. My brother, the gift of enthusiasm for life and remembering not to sweat the little things. ”

Irwin also shared what Chandler and Grace Warrior are to her. “My husband, the gift of steadfast support and infinite kindness. My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart.”

The Australian TV personality and conservationist then wrote she was grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do her best to make a difference in the world. “Thank you to everyone who is part of my journey, I’m tremendously thankful for you.”