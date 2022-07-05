Bindi Irwin Marks the 4th of July With Photos From Trip Through America’s National Parks

Bindi Irwin, daughter of legendary outdoorsman Steve Irwin, took to Instagram to celebrate July 4th. She’s Australian by birth; however, Irwin holds dual citizenship between Australia and the USA.

In her caption, Irwin wrote, “Thinking of our friends and family in the USA, celebrating the 4th of July. Here’s a #flashback to our road trip visiting National Parks and appreciating their incredible beauty. Absolutely love the United States wildlife and wild places.”

She references a previous road trip she’d taken through the US. Along the way, she stopped at various breathtaking National Parks. Her Instagram post included stops at Yosemite at the famous Half Dome granite formation. Other shots included mountain views that may have been in Yellowstone. She also posted pictures of the rugged desert terrain of the western United States.

Bindi Irwin followed in her father’s footsteps as a television personality. She hosted Bindi the Jungle Girl, a children’s wildlife documentary TV show. Then, she starred on an American show. She’s known prominently with American audiences for winning Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars. Nowadays, Irwin stars alongside her brother and mother in a reality TV show called Crikey! It’s the Irwins. The series airs on Animal Planet.

On September 4, 2006, Steve Irwin tragically died. Bindi Irwin was eight years old at the time. However, for such a young girl, she displayed wisdom and courage beyond her years. Weeks later, Bindi received a standing ovation after delivering a eulogy for her father. According to her mother, the girl had written the speech herself. Apparently, the only assistance she needed was typing to transcribe the speech. Her speech was given in front of a live crowd of 5,000. Moreover, it was seen by over 300 million viewers worldwide.

Additionally, in 2006, Australian magazine TV Week held a reader’s poll for the television moment of the year. Bindi Irwin’s eulogy ran away with the title, earning 43 percent of the votes.

This past February, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to commemorate her late father’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi said of her father Steve. “Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on.”

Then, one account responded to her post, commenting, “Your Dad was a great man and an absolute Legend. He will always be missed. There is never a day that goes by that he isn’t thought of and/or remembered. Gone way too soon but he will never ever be forgotten. He completely changed the world and made it a better place.”

Steve Irwin changed the world for the better. Therefore, his daughter wants to pay it forward by following in his footsteps.