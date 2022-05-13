Bindi Irwin Says It’s Fun Watching Daughter Grace ‘Study’ Footage of the Late Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin is all smiles as her daughter Grace will look at and “study,” in her words, some film footage of her father, Steve Irwin. The famed Crocodile Hunter was killed in 2006 by a stingray while he was in the water. Irwin’s bravery and desire to let people become closer to fearful animals like crocodiles made him famous. Bindi was just 8 years old when her father died. Still, she has memories to share and does so with her young, 13-month-old child.

“We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace,” Irwin said in an interview with People. “It’s so fun to watch her study him. I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

Raising Daughter In Australia Is Where Bindi Irwin Lives With Husband Chandler

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, live in Australia and are raising their daughter there. She adds that she does see some of Steve in her daughter. “His determination and his inability to sit still,” Irwin says. “I think that’s really special. I’m excited to see as she grows up how her personality will develop. If Dad was around, honestly, we would never see her. He would be in love.”

Grae’s name is Grace Warrior and, well, with a name like that then there’s got to be a story. We have got you covered. Bindi is here to spill the beans on what in the world they were thinking about in that name. It’s such a unique one for a child to have and she and Chandler do love their daughter. “When beautiful Grace Warrior was born, my first words were that she’s our graceful warrior, and that’s actually how she got her name,” Bindi tells music superstar and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson.

Baby Grace Warrior Loves To Pick At Mom’s Cellphone Camera As Well

She also tells Clarkson that she had the words “graceful warrior” tattooed on her. The words are written in Steve’s handwriting. That way, it gives her a connection between her daughter, her father, and her daughter. At another time, Bindi talks about what Grace’s new “favorite thing” was in life. Guess what it happens to be? Mom’s camera is on her cellphone and baby Grace is picking away at it.

Bindi Irwin would reflect on the hardest time in her life since her father’s death. It happened to be connected with the COVID-19 pandemic. In another interview, she said that it was difficult to close the Australia Zoo. There are more than 1,000 animals there that need attention and care. Irwin said that they literally can never close it down.