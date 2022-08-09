Bindi Irwin Tributes Olivia Newton-John After the ‘Grease’ Actress’s Death

Bindi Irwin shared an incredible photo Monday to honor the memory of Olivia Newton-John.

Irwin posted a photo of the two, holding hands, celebrating past events. Both the Aussies are wearing shades of green, They’re smiling. The grins are huge. The body language of both suggests that the superstar’s cancer battle wasn’t on their minds that day.

Irwin captioned the photo of Olivia Newton-John: “one of the kindest and most wonderful souls the world has ever known.”

Earlier Monday, the world found out that the beautiful and talented Olivia Newton-John had died. According to her husband, John Easterling, Newton-John died at home, with her family by her side as she passed from this world. Her daughter, Chloe, also survived her. She was 73 and had dealt with breast cancer for the past 30 years. She first was diagnosed in 1992. It came back twice more, including 2017, when doctors told her it had spread to her spine.

Although the world loved Olivia Newton-John as a singer and actor, the cancer community knew her as an advocate. She tried every treatment available, from the medical to the holistic. She opened a research and wellness center in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia to help treat cancer patients in a “kinder” way.

The photo Bindi Irwin shared was from a “Wellness Walk and Research Run” event in 2016 organized by the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

Newton-John had been a long-time friend of the Irwins. Her parents were conservationists and taught her to love nature, which made her a natural fit with the Irwin family.

‘Nothing was wasted – we recycled and re-used everything,” Newton-John once told reporters. “I heard this all my life and it is important to me. I really value nature – above just about everything.”

Olivia Newton-John brought daughter Chloe to the “Steve Irwin Memorial Day” celebration in 2007 at the Australia Zoo. Bindi and her mother, Terri, were there as well. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It’s why Olivia Newton-John was there for the first anniversary when the family honored the memory of Steve Irwin, who died after a stingray attack off a reef in Queensland in 2006. She also was with the family for the 10-year anniversary, when the Irwins switched their charity fundraiser from Australia to California.

Bindi once wished Newton-John a public happy birthday, writing on Instagram that the singer’s “strength and grace inspires the world.”

Newton-John’s talents also entertained the world, especially in the 1970s and 80s. She won four Grammys, including two for record of the year for the songs “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical.” Five of her singles topped the charts. She had two singles hit platinum with another nine reaching gold. She sold more than 100 million records.

Of course, everyone remembers Olivia Newton-John from the movie musical Grease. She played Sandy, the beautiful, squeaky-clean transfer student from Australia. And Sandy fell in love with John Travolta’s Danny, the high school bad boy. The soundtrack featured her duet with Travolta, “Your the One that I Want,” which reached No. 1 on the pop charts. She and Travolta also sang “Summer Nights,” which hit No. 5. Newton-John’s solo, “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” reached No. 3.