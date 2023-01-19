‘The Blacklist’ Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing After Hiking in California Mountains

News is finally breaking nearly a week after British actor Julian Sands went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains while on a hike. Julian Sands is among some of the most prolific people on the silver screen and on television. The longtime actor is best known for roles in some popular films such as the 1985 drama A Room With A View, the 1989 horror installment, Warlock, and the 1990 terrifying thriller, Arachnophobia.

Sands was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. last Friday, January 13. According to reports, Julian Sands was hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area which sits around 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Avalanche Risks Slowed The Recovery Effort Just Over 24 Hours After Crews Began Search For Missing Actor Julian Sands

A representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, notes that ground crews responded to the January 13 calls of the missing actor. Searches got underway for the 65-year-old Julian sands shortly afterward.

However, the search parties were soon pulled back on Saturday night after nearly 24 hours of searching. This, reports note was due to potential avalanche risks and questionable trail conditions.

According to reports, Julian Sands has long been known as an enthusiastic hiker who loves climbing mountains. In fact, the actor once told ThriveGlobal that he loves “climbing mountains.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the Alps over the years,” Julian Sands explained in the conversation. “A lot of time in the Andes, Alaska, and the American ranges.”

Intermittent Searches Continue For The Missing Actor Via Helicopter and Drone Technology

Over the last week, authorities have continued their search for Julian Sands via intermittent searches from the sky using helicopter and drone technology. However, an on-foot search party hasn’t been deployed in over four days, authorities note. Ground searches are planned to get back underway once weather conditions improve. Additionally, area officials are cautioning any prospective hikers to avoid these areas.

Cassian Elwes, a British film producer shared a Tweet noting that he has known that the actor has been missing for several days. In the message, Elwes notes that he is “devastated” over the news.

I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. — cassian elwes (@cassianelwes) January 18, 2023

“A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did,” Elwes continues of the actor. “I’ve said many prayers.”

The Baldy Bawl hiking area is located in the San Gabriel Mountains near Mount Baldy in Southern California. According to officials, the nighttime temps in the area have been falling into the mid-20s over the last week.

