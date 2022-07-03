Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Gwen Stefani: PHOTO

One year ago today, country and pop stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in a sweet and intimate wedding ceremony.

“The Voice” stars met on the set of the show when Stefani joined as a coach in 2015. They started dating soon after and got engaged in October 2020. Now, the couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary with sweet social media posts.

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round,” Blake Shelton wrote on Twitter earlier today. “@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

He also posted a sweet picture of them from their wedding day, looking absolutely in love and ready for the rest of their lives.

Earlier this week, Blake Shelton sat down with PEOPLE to talk about his “Helmet of Heroes” collaboration with IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson. But the country star soon started gushing about his year of marital bliss with Stefani.

Blake Shelton Wishes ‘Everyone’ Could Meet His Wife

Blake Shelton values Gwen Stefani’s personality and nature so much that he wishes everyone had the chance to interact with her like he does.

“I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it,” Shelton said. “She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I … That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

When they’re not working on their individual music and TV appearances, the couple has spent a lot of time on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

“Gwen is absolutely into it,” he said. “It’s flower planting time. And Gwen doesn’t settle for these little areas around the sidewalk. We’re talking about fields, acres of flowers. So I have my work cut out for me.”

It’s a good thing the couple enjoys spending so much time together. They’ll be seeing each other day in and day out once “The Voice” starts up again this fall. Stefani will return as a coach this season, competing against her husband for the top spot.

But for Shelton, the show just reminds him of the best thing to ever happen to him.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?’ That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here,” he said. “It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

Happy one-year anniversary to the blissful couple.