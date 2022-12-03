‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death

Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.

Bridget Moynahan’s Touching Tribute

“Had the pleasure of spending time on set of #goingtocalifornia with @bradwilliamhenke early in my career,” Bridget Moynahan shares in her touching tribute.

“A kind, generous and talented man,” the Blue Bloods actress continues.

“Shocking news as he was way too young,” Bridget Moynahan continues in her Insta post. The actress then adds that she is sending her thoughts and prayers to the actor’s family and friends.

Henke Passed Away In His Sleep, The Actor’s Family Notes

News of Brad William Henke’s death came from his family earlier this week. According to reports, the actor passed away in his sleep. There has been no cause of death revealed at this point. Aside from his roles in Dexter and Orange Is the New Black, Brad William Henke also appeared in Justified. Before his NFL and acting careers, the Colorado native played on the college football field for the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona.

Henke was drafted into the NFL by the New York Giants in 1989. He later went on to play on the defensive line for the Denver Broncos. Henke saw one trip to the Super Bowl, Super Bowl XXIV, during his career as a professional footballer.

Henke retired from the game in 1994. It was at this point that he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career in acting. Henke’s early roles include turns on Silk Stockings, Nash Bridges, Arli$$, and others.

In the early 2000s, he landed a role in Going to California in which he joined Blue Bloods’ Bridget Moynahan. Other small roles played by Henke at this point in his career include appearances in CSI, Crossing Jordan, and Judging Amy.

The actor’s big break came a few years later when he was cast as Tony Tucci in the serial killer drama series Dexter. In this series, Henke’s character is a murder suspect who nearly becomes a victim of murder himself.