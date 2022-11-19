‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Opens Up About Show Approaching 300 Episodes

Tom Selleck has a great reason to be excited about his CBS police drama Blue Bloods as the show gets nearer 300 episodes. Of course, he has some experience in long-running TV series. He played Thomas Magnum on Magnum P.I. for eight glorious seasons. Right now, Blue Bloods is riding high in Season 13. Recently, Selleck talked about reaching this milestone in his current series.

“We did eight [seasons] on Magnum [P.I.], and I thought I’d never get that lucky again, and now we’ve done 13 and going strong,” Selleck said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s hard to say you’re gonna go 13 seasons, and we’re approaching 300 episodes, but I’ve always thought the show had enormous potential because there’s police work, but it was a character-driven show. And I think my experience on Magnum was the same thing — being character-driven, the story could keep evolving and change when people get older, and all those things add to your ability to tell stories. We’re not out of ideas yet.”

Tom Selleck Character Supports His Daughter On Her Election Race

The storylines of Blue Bloods are always filled with great scenes. Of course, one of the main things going down this season has to do with a family member of Frank Reagan, Selleck’s character. People who follow the show know that Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, is running for the Manhattan District Attorney job. She does have some support from Frank, albeit it’s through him vicariously. The fact that she’s doing this is a great thing. Why? It gives the show a bit of a different way to go.

Now, the show will continue to revolve around Frank, the New York Police Department, and family members. Besides Erin, most of the Reagan family is directly involved in the NYPD. One major exception is Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou. He’s a retired NYPD commissioner who will offer advice and wisdom at different times. So, you could say that he’s got a connection to the police force. But it’s from the place of a retiree.

As people who watch the show regularly could tell you, there’s always a dinner scene at the Reagan house. This is where a large contingent of the show’s cast gathers together. It’s also a time when we could see Frank or Henry speak directly to a younger family member. Tom Selleck sits at the head of the table as Frank with Len Cariou’s Henry at the other end. It never is a dull moment when everyone gathers together. While there is an element of seriousness, sometimes a good laugh is shared by all of them. Catch Blue Bloods on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.