Bob Barker Turns 99, ‘The Price Is Right’ Legend’s Girlfriend Gives Big Update on the TV Icon

Bob Barker, the TV icon and long-time host of the game show The Price is Right turns the milestone age of 99 today. Nancy Burnet, Barker’s partner of almost 40 years, gave an update on his life as he approached the big birthday. “He’s going to be 99, and he takes one prescription medication and that’s for his thyroid,” Burnet told Fox News.

Burnet quipped about Barker’s short list of medications. “And his health care or anyone who comes in to see him, they’ll say, ‘Well, we’d like a list of his medications.'” she explained. “I’ll say, you know, let me just show you the bottle,” Burnet joked. Brandishing the bottle, she went on. “That’s it,” she said. “So, he does not take anything for blood pressure, cholesterol, the umpteen other things that most people take as they grow older.” She remains impressed with his good health for someone pushing 100. “He’s in very good health for his age and his humor is still in good shape. He’s had a very charmed life,” she explained.

After Burnet encouraged the long-time vegetarian to take a full vegan meal replacement about 20 years ago, his health greatly improved. “It was not to replace meals but to enhance everything,” Burnet explained. “To take that in addition to his meals, because he was not doing well.”

Burnet explained that Barker takes a number of supplements in addition to collagen, which she said have “kept his skin looking great and him strong.” She credits the supplement and healthy lifestyle with helping Barker through some serious injuries. “Especially after he had his injury in 2018, I really started pushing it then because he was going to be in bed for quite a while for his L1 to heal,” Burnet said.

After a series of injuries, Bob Barker is in good health

In October and November 2018, Barker was hospitalized for severe back pain. In 2015, the former television personality received stitches in his forehead after suffering a serious fall on the sidewalk outside his Los Angeles home. He also injured his knee in the fall. Barker was hospitalized again in 2017 after a fall at his residence resulting in head injuries. He received emergency treatment again in January 2019 following another slip and fall.

After his injuries, Burnet said that Barker has fully recovered and is maintaining his good health. “His doctors are quite surprised, anytime that they have seen him, how healthy he looks for his age, and they’re surprised that he takes nothing else,” she pointed out.

Prior to his work in television, the Washington native worked as a radio host. He made his television debut in 1954 when he began hosting the stunt comedy show Truth or Consequences. Since 1972, Barker has been best known as the host of The Price is Right.

Barker later hosted the game show for 35 years and became its executive producer in 1988. He won more Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host than any other emcee–14 in total. Bob Barker also received four Emmys as the executive producer of the series, which still holds the record as the longest-running game show in history. Barker enjoyed a long 50-year hosting career on “The Price is Right,” retiring in 2007. However, he has since returned to the show three times, as recently as 2013 when he celebrated his 90th birthday.