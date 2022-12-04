Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dead at 90

Sad news for longtime Sesame Street fans as one of the original stars on there, Bob McGrath, who was an actor and singer, has died. McGrath was 90 years old, TV Line reports. McGrath also was a musician and children’s author in his lifetime. The McGrath family headed over to Facebook to make the announcement. They wrote, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

McGrath appeared on the show from 1969-2017. Additionally, McGrath starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons. He served as an educator and musician. McGrath performed many of the show’s original songs including “People in Your Neighborhood,” “Sing a Song,” “If You’re Happy and You Know It” and its extremely popular theme song, “Can You Tell Me How to Get to Sesame Street?”

Bob McGrath Stayed Involved With ‘Sesame Street’ Related Shows

Besides his work on the TV show, McGrath starred in Sesame Street productions over the years. They included standalone films, sing-alongs, holiday specials, video games, and more. Among them are The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, Follow That Bird, Christmas Eve on Sesame Street, Big Bird’s Story Time, Elmopalooza!, Ready for School, Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Sesame Street: Friends to the Rescue, and others.

McGrath did step away from on-screen work in 2017. But he would continue to work with Sesame Workshop. McGrath made appearances at public events and served as an advocate for the company.

