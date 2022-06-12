Bob Saget Credited ‘Full House’ Costar John Stamos for Memorable ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Moment

Thanks to his former “Full House” co-star, Bob Saget had a profound realization just months before he passed away.

Eight months before the actor’s untimely death at 65, the iconic TV actor recorded an interview for the Til This Day with Radio Rahim podcast. During the interview, Saget candidly discussed how his mortality “has fortunately changed me.”

Bob Saget also discussed how his longtime friend and acting colleague John Stamos threw him a 60th birthday party. As a result, Stamos helped contribute to Saget’s epiphany about life.

“I’ve had many different cathartic moments,” Saget explained to host Radio Rahim. “One of the hardest things I ever went through, even with all the deaths, was being divorced. So that was around 42. And The Motorcyclist’s Guide to the Galaxy says the secret to life is 42. Something happens at 42.”

“I do think that was around the time,” he continued. “We all have many poignant moments and they do seem to have an age tag on them. Fifty is a big one. Sixty hit me very hard, but a friend of mine threw a big party for me that I didn’t expect it to be — it was Stamos.”

As Bob Saget described, his realization was so powerful that he compared it to the classic film, It’s a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.

“It’s like It’s a Wonderful Life when [Stewart’s character] George Bailey … wants to kill himself. The movie starts, he’s on a bridge. He’s going to kill himself. And then an angel takes him through his life and shows him what would’ve happened had he not existed,” he explained. “And I know for a fact that I have helped people.”

Bob Saget devoted his life to helping others

He continued, “I know that I have given a lot of love to people because I have a lot. I have an extreme amount. I was raised with it. It’s what helped me to survive and stay sane. It’s helped me not let myself die.”

Sadly, that birthday party would be his last. He died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Florida after suffering a fall. However, he is remembered for his memorable TV roles and work with charities.

Bob Saget spent his life working with charities, especially after his sister Andrea died of a brain aneurysm in 1985. His other sister, Gay, died from the autoimmune disease scleroderma in 1994.

In addition, Bob Saget had started to work with the Scleroderma Research Foundation a few years before Gay’s diagnosis, according to an interview from 2019.

“I got a call from someone I did not know asking me to host a comedy fundraiser for a disease I knew very little about,” the actor recalled of speaking to founder Sharon Monsky. “I said yes and hosted the event, which starred Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell and others. Little did I know that just a few years later, my sister would be diagnosed with the disease.”