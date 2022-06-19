Bob Saget’s Daughter Marks First Father’s Day Without Her Dad in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Love You Infinitely’

Bob Saget’s daughter, Lara, shares an emotional tribute to her late father in a moving Father’s Day Instagram post. In the heartfelt message, Lara honors the former classic TV star and comedian, saying that her “dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend.”

Bob Saget’s Daughter Honors The Late Actor and Comedian With A Touching Father’s Day Message

Lara Saget posted an emotional tribute to Saget on Sunday, June 19, noting that her late father “chose love, always.” In the Instagram post, Saget’s daughter shares some heartfelt words as she celebrates the first Father’s Day since the comedian’s unexpected passing.

“He wore his heart,” Bob Saget’s daughter writes in the message to her father. Lara adds that Saget wasn’t afraid to show this either.

“He didn’t hide it,” she says. he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

In her message, the grieving daughter notes that she is amazed by this ability her father had. Because, Lara says in her post, it can be scary to “love that big, to open so fully.”

The Longtime Actor’s Daughter Remembers Saget’s Ability To “Always” Choose Love

“It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative,” Lara writes in her moving Father’s Day message.

“Maybe because love has an infinite quality,” she adds of Bob Saget. “it is boundless.”

Lara then shares some unforgettable lessons her dad has taught her over the years. Lessons that help her as she mourns the late actor and comedian after his untimely death earlier this year.

“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws,” she says in her Father’s Day message.

“how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible,” she continues, “It doesn’t stop that love.” This, Lara says is an inspiring legacy that he leaves.

“He chose love, always,” Lara says of her father. “I commit to doing the same.” Now, Lara says, this legacy Saget has left her is her responsibility, going forward.

“The love is right here,” she says.

“And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love,” Lara writes.

“I love you infinitely, dad,” she adds to her message. “Happy Father’s Day.”

Bob Saget Honored With Impact Award

Recently, John Stamos, one of Bob Saget’s former costars on the hit classic TV sitcom series, Full House presented an award honoring the late actor and comedian. Bob Saget’s, Kelly Rizzo accepted the award on behalf of the former Americas Funniest Home Videos host.

“He was one of the pioneers in the reality TV world,” Rizzo says of her late husband who hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 until 1997.

“It’s just so special to be here to honor him,” Rizzo adds. “But also still so weird and surreal at the fact that he’s not here.”