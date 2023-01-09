Bob Saget Honored as Awards Show Renames Comedy Category After Him

The Taste Awards’ best comedy category is now called the Bob Saget Award for Best Comedy and Humor.

The organizers decided to rename the category as a way of honoring the late classic TV star and comedian following his sudden and tragic passing one year ago.

“We are all honored to be able to remember Bob and his contribution to our culture, to families, and to comedy with this newly renamed award,” chair of the Taste Awards and CEO of TasteTV A.K. Crump said.

Along with the announcement, the organizers also shared the first batch of finalists in the category. They include Disco Sauce: The untold story of Penne Alla Vodka; Bermuda; Eat, Drink, and Handle Your Business; Bring Back the Whistle Dog; Hey Toby Hey Owen: This Is Not Sponsored by Valvoline; Let’s Make Food From Food With Michelle Ullmann; The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker; and The SloFunkPump Christmas Special.

The Taste Awards pays tribute to the country’s best in fashion, food, TV, health, and more. In total there are 50 different categories and honors. This year’s event will be the 14th since its formation.

Bob Saget Posthumously Honored at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards also honored Bob Saget posthumously received the Impact Award thanks to his work on America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 and for his career as a standup comedian.

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, accepted the trophy in his place. And to make the night even more special, his longtime friend and Full House costar, John Stamos, presented the Impact Award.

Bob Saget died on January 9, 2022, inside his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Officials believe he suffered head trauma. And instead of seeking medical attention, he tried to sleep it off. However, he never woke up.

An autopsy revealed that the comedian had fractured his skull. And the injury was equivalent to being hit with a baseball bat or falling 30 feet. While no one was able to confirm how he hit his head, police ruled out foul play. And theory suggests that he knocked himself unconscious on the corner of the headboard. Others speculate that he slipped and fell on the hotel room’s marble floor.

Aside from his widow, who runs the food and travel blog Eat Travel Rock, Bob Saget also left behind three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.