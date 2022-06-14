Bob Saget’s Longtime Hollywood Home Lists for Nearly $8M: Take a Video Tour

Bob Saget’s longtime Los Angeles home is officially on the market. Saget, the beloved late icon known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House,” lived in the Crestwood Hills residence for nearly 20 years. Although Saget was known for giving out free laughs, the same can’t be said for his former home— which is currently listed for $7.76 million.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the late star bought the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate in 2003 for $2.9 million. He resided there until he passed away on January 9 at 65. The home is unique because it features Elan smart home technology, something Saget was very much into, according to his nephew and the listing agent for the home, Adam.

“Bob was very into tech. Over the years he put in smart house controls and automation throughout the home,” Adam said in a statement.

Renowned Douglas Busch designed the gated home, which spans roughly 6,600 square feet. Saget lived there with his widow Kelly Rizzo, whom Saget married in 2018. Rizzo was also a proud stepmother to his three adult daughters, Lara, Aubrey, and Jennie.

Although Rizzo recently listed the home, she still keeps in touch with his daughters.

“His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere,'” Rizzo told People. “And then they’ll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?'”

Bob Saget’s nephew describes his favorite part of the late star’s former home

The couple’s previous home also features amenities like a grand motor court, a three-car garage, a pool, a spa, and an entertainment area.

According to the listing, the main suite features high vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, a fireplace, a private patio, a spa-like bathroom with a tub, a steam shower, and a large walk-in closet.

In addition, the home also has three guest rooms and a large terrace on the upper level. The main level features a foyer with stone and hardwood floors. The living room is also sky-lit with an adjacent dining room.

There is also a media and family room with an additional guest room. The kitchen has modern stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace, a breakfast counter, and a walk-in pantry. Moreover, there’s also a separate guest house with a full bath, which owners can transform into another office or gym.

For Bob Saget’s nephew, the most important aspect of the home was that it was curated for family. “Personally, I’m going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home,” he said. “So many great stories, lots of laughs, and memories to cherish for years to come.”

The new listing comes ahead of Netflix’s “A Tribute To Bob Saget.” The tribute will celebrate Saget’s life in comedy along with his friends and family. Netflix will release the tribute on June 10.