Bob Saget Offers Relationship Advice in Posthumous Cameo on ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser’

As one of our favorite onscreen dads, “Full House” star Bob Saget had a lot of wisdom to share, both in and out of character. Now, months after his tragic death, which investigating authorities say was the result of massive head trauma, Bob Saget is offering relationship advice in a posthumous cameo on the reality TV series, “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser.”

Bob Saget’s Thoughts On Love

Saget’s “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser” appearance took place on Sunday, with PEOPLE reporting late actor and comedian phoning in via FaceTime. While there, he offered the series star his perspective on love and dating. The pair’s conversation began as Glaser, 38, pondered whether or not she should get back with he ex, Chris Convy.

Glaser kicked off the conversation with, “I’ve been dating recently, and I’m thinking about getting back together with my ex-boyfriend Chris Convy.” However, as is the case for many couples, she revealed she’s holding back, sharing with Saget, “I’m also like, ‘Should I get back out there?'”

The “Full House” icon delved into his own relationship with wife Kelly Rizzo in order to better guide Nikki Glaser. Speaking about his wife, Bob Saget shared, “I didn’t think I was gonna meet anybody ever again.”

However, soon enough, he met Rizzo through a “mutual friend” and within two weeks, were spending their first date in Vegas. In regard to Glaser’s own relationship problems, Saget simply asked, “Do you love your ex?”

While she answered yes that she does love Convy, communication, or a lack thereof, ended their relationship. And though love is definitely an important factor, she relayed to the 65-year-old TV star that she just doesn’t think they have the tools to mend that issue.

Nevertheless, the pair shared a pleasant conversation and when they bid goodbye for the evening, the host said, “I love you Bob. I’ll do anything for you.”

The “Full House” star replied, “I love you too.”

Kelly Rizzo Had a Heartbreaking Wish During Her 43rd Birthday Celebration

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what Nikki Glaser decides to do amid her relationship problems with her ex Chris Convoy following her conversation with Bob Saget the other night. However, previously, Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, revealed she has nothing but love for her late husband and that their relationship was one of a kind.

On May 19th, celebrating her 43rd birthday, Rizzo shared to social media, “43. My birthday wish is to have one more day with Bob. But since I can’t have that, I’ll settle for memories.”

Her accompanying post featured videos from Rizzo’s past birthdays, all of which had been taken by Bob Saget himself. Footage shows the couple on the beach, on a boat, sharing kisses, hugs, and tons of laughs. In speaking about the deceased star, she said, “He gave me the best birthdays I ever could have dreamed of and made me feel like the most special girl in the whole world.”