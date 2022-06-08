Bob Saget Said Mortality ‘Fortunately Changed Him’ During Interview Months Before His Death

In a posthumous interview, Bob Saget spoke on great loss and how his understanding of mortality changed his entire perspective on life.

In May of 2021, eight months before his passing, the comedian met with Til This Day with Radio Rahim and ironically spoke about his experiences with death and how they made him face the fact that his own life could end in an instant.

The interview will be released in three segments, and the first dropped yesterday. In it, host Rahim caught a few candid and raw moments with Saget.

As Bob Saget shared, he had mourned an incredible amount of deaths of people close to him, including his sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles. And they started passing when he was only seven.

“Every two years somebody died,” he said. “[I had] a cousin die – she died at 23 of cancer after giving birth to her child – and then a lot of cousins went through a lot of hardship. So I was like 9, 10, 11, 12, 14. It was a lot. And then I lost both my sisters.”

“There’s so much pain,” he added. “And my parents couldn’t deal with it. And every time they finally started to try to regroup, something else terrible happened. And then one of my sisters [Gay] got this disease Scleroderma in 1994.”

However, as evident in his TV series, public appearances, and stand-up shows, the endless grieving didn’t push him into depression or a negative outlook. Instead, he accepted that there was a great finality to life and it opened his eyes to how precious his time was. He also believed that as he aged, he grew to have an even deeper understanding of that reality.

Bob Saget Was ‘Proud’ of the Man He Grew to Be

“I’m proud of myself because I’m onto a new thing,” he admitted. “At 65, I’m different than I was. We’re all rethinking what we said 20 years ago, 10 years ago, four years ago. I’m not even rethinking it. I just don’t have the same way of doing humor or conversation.”

The Full House star shared that some of the things that kept his perspective in line were therapy, his children, and having to watch more friends die over his final few years.

“Mortality, all that stuff has fortunately changed me,” he noted. “My kids tell me, ‘Dad, you’re different. It’s so nice to watch you grow.'”

Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando, FL, hotel room on January 9, 2022. Upon an initial investigation, police found no signs of foul play or drug use.

An autopsy later revealed that he had suffered several skull fractures shortly before passing. And the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that a hit to the “posterior aspect of his head” likely caused his death.