Bob Saget’s Widow Fires Back at Theories Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, is firing back at conspiracy theorists questioning medical conclusions on the late actor’s tragic passing. Some people have claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was a factor in the star’s sad death.

On Sunday, Rizzo attended the Critics Choice Real Awards, marking her first red carpet appearance without her husband. Bob Saget, known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House,” died on January 9. He suffered a head injury in a hotel room that turned out to be fatal.

Although his sudden passing was over six months ago, it’s continued to garner significant media attention. It’s also raised questions due to the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of the beloved actor. Reportedly, Saget was “happy” and in good health at the time of his death.

His family also attracted more scrutiny after they filed a lawsuit blocking the release of autopsy records from the medical examiner’s office. This made it so photographs, video, and audio recordings were “statutorily protected autopsy information.”

Medical examiners ruled his death an accident as a result of blunt head trauma by a fall. Yet, investigators could still not determine precisely how he fractured his skull.

In the past months, fans have raised theories about the medical conclusions. Despite this, Rizzo is not shy about hitting back against the theories regarding Bob Saget.

During Sunday’s event, reporters questioned Rizzo if the conspiracy theories in the news surprised her. Rizzo replied, shutting it down, saying, “In today’s day and age not really. Nothing is really shocking anymore.”

Widow of Bob Saget pushes back against baseless conspiracy theories

Although the tragedy “still doesn’t make sense” to her, Rizzo said she ignores the baseless conspiracy theories. “We don’t give it any energy. We cannot give it any energy. It is just ridiculous,” she said.

She added, “It is unfortunate that people go down a negative route when all that Bob was, was positivity and love.”

The 43-year-old widow also said she is still struggling to cope with the losing her husband. However, she admitted she can feel “his closeness.” She also believes he still supports her despite being gone.

“Bob was, and it is strange to me to refer to him in the past tense, is, a person who no matter what the situation, he pushed forward. He persevered,” she said.

“He had a lot of loss in his life. A lot of difficulty in his life. And nothing ever stopped the show,” she added.

Fans knew Bob Saget best for his role in the 90s sitcom “Full House.” Authorities found him dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando the morning after a standup comedy performance in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.