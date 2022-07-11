Just days after the New Year, fans, family members, and colleagues alike were shocked to learn that Full House icon Bob Saget had died at the age of 65 years old. The entire world seemed to mourn the loss of the beloved actor. Nothing, however, compared to the grief felt by those closest to him.

In addition to countless close friends, Bob Saget left behind a wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters. It’s now been six months since the tragic loss, but Kelly Rizzo still feels incomplete without the partner with whom she planned to spend the rest of her life.

In an Instagram post, Kelly Rizzo shared her heartbreaking feelings about loss and love. “Six months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband,” she wrote. “Six months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth.”

“But it’s also been six months of looking for silver linings,” she continued. “Learning how to brave the world without you, six months of care and compassion from so many who love you, six months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together.”

“Six months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon. Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you, honey, the world still isn’t the same without you.”

Kelly Rizzo Explains How She Hopes Fans Will Remember Bob Saget

Though Bob Saget is gone, fans will always remember him for his endearing charm and fantastic sense of humor – and that’s just how Kelly Rizzo wants it. During the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Kelly Rizzo accepted the award with which her late husband was posthumously honored.

“His entire mission was just he wanted to make people laugh and make people happy,” she told E! News during the ceremony. “And it’s pretty obvious that’s what his mission was because you’d see his face, you’d walk into a room, you’d see him on TV and you just smile. So, he did it effortlessly.”

Kelly Rizzo isn’t quite as comfortable in front of audiences as Bob Saget. She explained, however, that she refused to let her fear overcome her desire to honor the memory of her husband. “I know he would do it for in a heartbeat,” she said. “There was no hesitation. Any chance that I get for the rest of my life to honor him and share his legacy I’m just going to be jumping at the opportunity.”