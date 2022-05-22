Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Reveals Her Heartbreaking Wish for 43rd Birthday

On Thursday, May 19, Kelly Rizzo wished for just one thing on her 43rd birthday — another day with her late husband, Bob Saget. Kelly Rizzo has had to celebrate several special occasions without Bob Saget in the last few months, since his unexpected death on Jan. 9. This week alone centered around both Rizzo and Saget’s birthdays. Saget would have turned 66 on May 17.

Rizzo, meanwhile, celebrated her 43rd birthday with “Full House” stars John Stamos, Lori Laughlin, and Candace Cameron Bure. Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh was also in attendance along with Saget’s daughter Lara. Rizzo’s close friends Amanda Kloots, Clare Grant, and Kristin also celebrated with her. Per The Daily Mail, Rizzo posted a photo of everyone on her Instagram stories on Thursday, with Stamos behind the camera.

“SUCH A SPECIAL BIRTHDAY WITH SUCH WONDERFUL PEOPLE. SO GRATEFUL!” Rizzo captioned the photo.

Kelly Rizzo also posted a collection of videos containing her and Bob Saget on her Instagram page. In the caption, the widow brought up the one thing she wanted more than anything on her birthday.

“43. My birthday wish is to have one more day with Bob,” Rizzo wrote. “But since I can’t have that, I’ll settle for memories. These are all videos shot by Bob on my past birthdays. He gave me the best birthdays I ever could have dreamed of and made me feel like the most special girl in the whole world.”

Kelly Rizzo went on to share a story about how in one of the videos, Bob Saget convinced a guitar player to serenade her on a beach in Mexico. They ate an “incredible dinner” while the guitarist played her favorite songs.

“To Bob, I just want to say THANK YOU. And thank you to everyone for so much love and support. Today I’ll try to celebrate,” Rizzo concluded.

Kelly Rizzo Honors Bob Saget on his Birthday

Bob Saget’s birthday occurs two days before Kelly Rizzo’s on May 17. He would have turned 66 this year, had he not sustained a head injury at a hotel room in Florida this past January.

To honor him, Rizzo posted a slideshow of photos and videos from Saget’s birthday last year in Mexico.

“Happy birthday my Love,” Rizzo began in her caption. “These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip.”

She continued, “This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today.

“Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you,” she concluded. “You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”