Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out After Moving From Their Home 3 Months After His Passing

Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget, opened up about her decision to move from their home after Saget passed away three months ago.

Earlier this month, a source told ET Online that Rizzo “is in the process of selling the home she shared with Bob Saget.” The home, located in Brentwood, California, belonged to Saget since 2003. Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget lived in the house together from the time of their marriage in 2018 to Saget’s death on Jan. 9, 2022.

“There were so many happy memories they shared together and with his family, but it is too hard for her to be there after his passing,” the source continued. “Kelly is staying in Los Angeles.”

Now, per Fox News, Rizzo took to her Instagram to share with fans her reasoning behind the move. She held a live Q&A on Wednesday, April 20, to open up about her new house in Hollywood.

“So, yes, I moved — you figured it out,” Rizzo said. She explained how she’s been going through day-to-day life, but each day “has its own personality.”

“I’ll have a day this week that is way worse than a day from a month ago. Some days are OK. Some are sad. But, usually, every day has a little bit of everything,” she said.

Moving into her new Hollywood home has helped Kelly Rizzo “curate” several of Bob Saget’s personal items “that are around me that remind me of him.” These items likely hold as many memories as the old Brentwood house. But putting them in a new space has felt “comforting” and “therapeutic,” per Rizzo.

Kelly Rizzo Describes New Home After Moving Out of Home She Shared With Bob Saget

During her live Q&A, Kelly Rizzo took fans on a brief tour of her new home in Hollywood. She specifically showed the kitchen, where she plans to paint the cabinets blue. The color is “very cheery and bright,” per the Eat Travel Rock blogger. In the kitchen, we also see a photo of Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget sitting on the counter.

Since his passing, Rizzo revealed that she has a tattoo dedicated to her late husband and a new necklace with the letter “B” that a friend gave to her.

While grieving, Rizzo shared that “feeling grateful for what I did have with” Saget has helped ease the pain. “And what I still have. And not feeling like I lost my husband, but feeling like I still have him. It’s just a different relationship.”

During this time, Rizzo has also gotten closer with Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, “Bob’s incredible daughters… I love them more than anything. I am so grateful for them [and] couldn’t imagine not having them.”

At the end of the Q & A, Kelly Rizzo answered the difficult question of what she misses most about Bob Saget.

“Hugging him,” she replied. “Dammit, now it hit me again.”