Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Tributes Late ‘Full House’ Star on His Birthday: ‘Everyone Loves You So Damn Much’

On Tuesday (May 17th), Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to the “Full House” star on what would have been his 66th birthday.

“Happy birthday my Love,” Kelly Rizzo began the sweet tribute post on Instagram, which included pictures of the Mexico trip she and Bob Saget took last year. “This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time.”

Although Bob Saget is no longer with her, Kelly Rizzo stated that she is so grateful that the was showered with all of the love that he deserves. “I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you.”

Bob Saget passed away in January 2022. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. He was on his comedy tour at the time. According to medical records, the “Full House” alum suffered from blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head. This was likely from a fall. He died in his sleep as a result of the injuries.

Kelly Rizzo Says She Still ‘Talks’ to Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo recently spoke about the relationship she now has with Bob Saget now that he has passed away. “It’s like, he’s still my husband. It’s not like, ‘Oh he’s my former husband.’ It’s like… The relationship is different now. It’s just – it is what it is.”

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget met in 2015. Rizzo is 23 years younger than Bob Saget. She was 36 when she met close to 60-year-old Saget. The couple got engaged in 2017 and were married in 2018.

Along with Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Rizzo also stated that Saget’s daughters came to stay with her when she moved into her new house. “They walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere’. And then they’ll catch me, like, talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like, ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?’”

Rizzo notably moved out of the home she and Saget shared. She revealed the news through an Instagram Q&A. “So, yes, I moved – you figured it out,” she said at the time.