Bob Saget’s Widow Pays Tribute to Late Husband at Critics Choice Awards

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, paid tribute to the “Full House” star and her late husband at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, Rizzo took to the event’s stage to accept the Impact Award on Bob Saget’s behalf. The late comedian’s friend and “Full House” co-star John Stamos presented the award.

While accepting the award, Rizzo said it was wonderful to see how incredibly loved Bob Saget still is by everyone. “I mean, he would be blown away. All he wanted to do was make people happy. He just wanted to make people laugh, and make people smile. Bob’s incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob’s behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It’s so surreal.”

While acknowledging the video page of Bob Saget’s career throughout the years, Rizzo said, “You watch that, and you look at him, and you’re like, ‘Bob was larger than life.’ He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you’re like, ‘How is he not the one that’s on the stage right now?’ It still doesn’t make sense. It still doesn’t really compute.”

Meanwhile, Stamos spoke about Bob Saget’s legacy that impacts both Hollywood and the late comedian’s personal life. “As a director, producer, actor, standup comedian, and New York Times bestselling author, Bob was successful in every medium of media,” Stamos explained. He further noted that Saget was known as a comedian’s comedian.

“He was both a family funny guy, and an aristocrat of dirty jokes,” Stamos added. “The outpouring tributes from the filthiest comments to grandmothers in the Midwest showed just the range of audience that he had adoring him.”

Bob Saget’s Widow Praised the Late Comedian as Being ‘One of the Pioneers’ in Reality TV

Prior to the presentation, Rizzo spoke to the media outlet about honoring Saget. She even praised him as being the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

“He was one of the pioneers in the reality TV world,” Rizzo explained about Bob Saget’s impact. “It’s just so special to be here to honor him, but also still so weird and surreal at the fact that he’s not here. This is the first red carpet I’ve done without him. It’s very strange. I feel like he’s waiting in the wings and he’ll be like, ‘Honey, I’ll be there in a few minutes.’ It still doesn’t feel right, but all we can do is our best and be here to celebrate him and his legacy. That’s all I want to do.”

Bob Saget reportedly passed away unexpectedly in January 2022. Rizzo’s award acceptance comes just days after Netflix released a tribute special dedicated to her late husband.