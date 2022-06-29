Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Describes Her Relationship With His Daughters

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. His surprise death was a shock to the comedy and film communities. He died as result of blunt force trauma to the back of the head. Authorities believe he fell, hit his head, went to sleep, and he died from subarachnoid hemorrhaging while asleep.

Recently, Bob Saget’s daughter had commemorated her father on the family’s first Father’s Day without their beloved dad.

In the last few days, his wife Kelly Rizzo used Instagram to talk about her late husband. She shared the relationship dynamic between Bob Saget and his daughters, Aubrey, Laura and Jennifer. During a Q&A on her Instagram Story, Rizzo was asked, “do you and Bob’s girls get along and still talk? He was the best.”

Rizzo said, “I’d call it more than getting along, we love each other very, very much and talk or text every day.” She continued, saying, “we’re just so, so grateful to be as close as we are because that’s not always the case with step-families.”

“Bob’s incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob’s behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It’s so surreal,” she said. “You watch that, and you look at him, and you’re like, ‘Bob was larger than life.’ He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you’re like, ‘How is he not the one that’s on the stage right now?’ It still doesn’t make sense. It still doesn’t really compute.”

Bob Saget’s Impact on Film, TV, and Comedy

Bob Saget is best-known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House. Tanner appeared in 192 episodes as the main character in the series. His role ran from 1987-1995. The series was consistently a commercial favorite and has gained increasing popularity over the years with syndication. Full House‘s sequel, Fuller House, ran for five seasons on Netflix. It premiered on February 26, 2016, and ended on June 2, 2020.

However, many fans will also remember him as the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, a role he held from 1989-1997. Yet, many fans might not know that Saget had a role in the long-running series How I Met Your Mother. He was the main character Ted Mosby—sort of. He voiced the future version of Ted Mosby that narrated the show. Saget remained in this role from 2005-2014.

Saget was also an accomplished comedian. Frequently described as a “comic’s favorite comic,” Saget’s 2014 album That’s What I’m Talkin’ About earned a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. Saget was recently awarded the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. His dear friend and Full House co-star John Stamos presented the award to his wife.