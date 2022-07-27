Bob Saget’s Widow Rushes To Candace Cameron Bure’s Defense After She Got Labeled ‘Rudest’ Celeb

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, joined the list of stars who are supporting Candace Cameron Bure amid the social media feud between the Full House star and pop singer JoJo Siwa.

The drama broke on Sunday when Siwa used a TikTok video to label Bure as the “rudest” celeb she’d ever met. Because Bure has the opposite reputation in Hollywood, the post instantly went viral. At the time of writing, the video has over 20 million views.

Following the blast, Bure stayed eerily silent. As we later learned, she was refusing to speak on the matter until she personally spoke with Siwa. And yesterday, the actress was able to have “a great conversation” that put the matter to rest.

Candace Cameron Bure then hopped on Instagram to post an apology message for Siwa and explain the situation to millions of curious fans. In the comments, several of Bure’s high-profile friends came to her defense, including Rizzo.

“Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!?” she joked. “ (jk you’re the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea..if that’s how the kids say it these days).

The apology gandered more loving responses from others like Alexa PenaVega, Jana Kramer, and Jason Kennedy. Tori Spelling also offered her praise.

“You are officially my spirit animal!” she wrote. “So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo.”

JoJo Siwa Had a ‘Rude’ Run-In With Candace Cameron Bure at the ‘Fuller House’ Premiere

In the video, Candace Cameron Bure explained that the whole mess stemmed from a run-in that the two had at the Fuller House premiere. Apparently, JoJo Siwa was in attendance, and when she saw Bure walking down the red carpet, she asked for a picture. But Bure declined.

“When I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people in the red carpet,’” Siwa told Bure.

Bure apologized to Siwa for the encounter and noted that she wasn’t intentionally being rude. And Siwa apologized for even turning the meaningless meeting into a media storm. According to the 19-year-old, she “didn’t think it was a big deal.” And she never guessed that people who take it viral.

Siwa also added that she understands why Bure reacted coldly that day now that she’s had a few of her own walks on the red carpet. Because when stars have all that attention, they’re “being pulled in different directions.”