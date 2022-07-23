Bobbie Faye Ferguson, Actress and Mother of ‘The Conners’ Jay R. Ferguson, Dead at 78

Bobbie Faye Ferguson, a former model, actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson has passed away. She died of natural causes on June 25, 2022, the Dallas Morning News reports. Ferguson was a resident of Sherman Oaks. Her death was announced Friday by her son’s reps at Industry Entertainment.

Bobbie Faye Ferguson was born on October 10, 1943, in Memphis, Tennessee. She grew up in Eudora, Arkansas. Bobbie Faye graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She taught speech and debate at Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, and was one of the founding members and an acting instructor of KD Studio.

Eventually, she moved to Los Angeles and worked as a model and actress. From there, she appeared on such classic tv shows as The Dukes of Hazzard, The Fall Guy, Dallas, Designing Women, and Remington Steele. She also appeared in films such as the superhero classic, Superman. Horror fans might recall a tv appearance she made in 1989. She was in an episode of the cult classic Freddy’s Nightmares, a spin-off of the Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise.

Bobbie Faye Ferguson also appeared in Evening Shade, where her son portrayed Taylor Newton, son of Burt Reynolds and Marilu Henner’s characters. Jay R. Ferguson was on all four seasons of the show. She was also a teacher at the Actor’s Lab in Los Angeles.

Bobbie Faye Ferguson had an interesting career change in the 90s

Bobbie Faye Ferguson’s life took a unique turn outside of acting. In the mid-nineties, Ferguson was selected by President Bill Clinton to head NASA’s multimedia initiative in Washington. For seven years, she acted as the organization’s spokesperson. She went on to work as a consultant on space-related films like Clint Eastwood’s Space Cowboys and Werner Herzog’s Wild Blue Yonder. She consulted on blockbusters like Mission to Mars and Armageddon as well.

Bobbie Faye Ferguson’s obituary noted her support for family and friends. “Bobbie Faye truly lived life to the fullest; traveling the world as well as enjoying life’s simple pleasures, but most of all spending quality time with family and friends. She was a supportive cheerleader to all the people in her life and a beloved member of her community. She will be missed immensely.”

Bobbie Faye Ferguson’s son had gone on to have a solid acting career. Jay R. Ferguson plays the love interest of Sara Gilbert’s Darlene on ABC’s The Conners. He’s currently a series regular. Jay also played Stan Rizzo on AMC’s Mad Men from 2010 to 2015.

She is survived by her son, as well as her daughter-in-law, three grandsons, two brothers, a sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Donations in her name may be given to the Los Angeles Mission.