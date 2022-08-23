‘Boy Meets World’s Ben Savage Announces Candidacy for City Council

Boy Meets World star Ben Savage is all grown up and running for office.

As Gawker reported, the 41-year-old actor filed paperwork to run for city council in West Hollywood, California, where he has lived for the past 18 years.

“I have seen this city grow to become one of the most thriving cities in the country – with extraordinary restaurants, hotels, nightlife, and culture,” Savage wrote on his campaign website, benforweho.com.

“In recent years, however, people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading. Residents and community leaders have expressed frustration with the political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community,” he adds. “People are eager for leaders who can talk to each other, build coalitions, work together on common sense policies, and put the interests of the city and residents above their own.”

Ben Savage got his big acting break with his very first appearance in 1989 when he played Eric in Little Monsters. But fans know him best for playing Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World from 1993-2000 and Girl Meets World from 2014-2017.

Ben Savage Earned a Degree in Political Science After Starring in ‘Boy Meets World’

However, Ben Savage didn’t only focus on his screen side ambitions. In between his jobs, he also attended Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

The candidate interned for former Pennsylvania senator Arlen Specter following graduation. As he told Rolling Stone in 2014, he was “interested in government and structure,” so he “thought it would be a fun experience” to see, firsthand, how things worked in D.C. But at the time of the interview, he wasn’t considering a career in politics.

“Acting and politics are almost too similar,” he said. “I don’t know…You have to be a very specific breed to do that.”

The city council hopeful is campaigning against at least seven other candidates, including Zekiah Wright, a labor and employment litigator, and Chelsea Byers, a popular social impact strategist. There are three seats to fill, and they will be decided during the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

“I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them,” Savage continued on his website. “…We need to restore faith in city government by offering reasonable, innovative, and compassionate solutions to the city’s most pressing issues.”

Ben Savage’s campaign page does not specify if he is running on a Republican, Democrat, or Independent ticket. However, he did note that he has donated money to three Democratic candidates since 2006.