‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Running for Congress

Ben Savage, the 1990s sitcom TV star who became a household name starring in Boy Meets World is tossing his hat into the political game. According to reports, Savage is making a run for a 2024 seat in Congress.

The forty-two-year-old actor isn’t brand new to politics, however. The 1990s television star ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in the past. This bid turned out to be unsuccessful though, as he fell short of winning the spot.

A report from Fox 11 LA notes that the Boy Meets World star registered as a democratic candidate when he entered his name into the 2024 House race for California’s 30th District. Ben Savage is one of seven candidates vying for this congressional role. Only one of these seven is registered as a republican, reports note.

The California 30th District includes Savage’s hometown of West Hollywood, Burbank, Pasadena, and many more areas in The Golden State. Democrat Adam Schiff is currently holding the seat in Congress for which Ben Savage is running.

It has been rumored that Schiff is eyeing a senate seat in the 2024 election. A Senate seat that is currently held by Dianne Feinstein. Schiff has served in the state of California in the US House of Representatives for over two decades now. He entered into this role in 2021.

Savage Prioritized Local Economy And Community Safety In the 2022 City Council Campaign

So far, official details related to Ben Savage’s Congress campaign have not been released by the actor or members of his team. However, we can likely glean his campaign focuses from his 2022 City Council race. During this race, Savage made prioritizing community safety, housing the homeless, and strengthening the local economy.

Savage’s team has not confirmed or denied Savage’s upcoming run stating that the actor’s focus is on his upcoming wedding. However, the team notes, “Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community.”

Ben Savage became a household name in the 1990s portraying Cory Matthews in the hit sitcom series, Boy Meets World. This series was a staple in Friday night television from 1993 until 2000. He later returned to the role of Cory Matthews in the Boy Meets World spin-off series, Girl Meets World in 2014.

Ben Savage who is the younger brother of Wonder Years star Fred Savage was asked once if he would be making a career out of politics. Savage responded that he wasn’t sure noting that “acting and politics are almost too similar.” Savage adds that one has to be “a very specific breed” to be in either sector.