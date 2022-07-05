Brad Pitt Reveals He Suffers Undiagnosed Illness That Causes Face Blindness

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt recently announced that he suffers from Prosopagnosia, which is a medical condition that can cause face blindness.

During a recent interview with GQ, Brad Pitt spoke about his recent Prosopagnosia diagnosis. “Nobody believes me!” Pitt declared. He previously spoke to Esquire in 2013 about his struggles with remembering people’s faces. He also said why he wanted to get tested for the medical condition.

“So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” Brad Pitt explained at the time. “Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.’ But I piss more people off. You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’ But it’s a mystery to me, man. I can’t grasp my face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of you. I am going to get it tested.”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Prosopagnosia is a neurological disorder that causes a person to have the inability to recognize faces. It is also called face blindness or facial agnosia. The organization reported that the medical condition can be socially crippling. “Individuals with the disorder often have difficulty recognizing family members and close friends.”

Brad Pitt Says He’s On the ‘Last Leg’ Of His Acting Career

While continuing to speak to GQ, Brad Pitt spoke about his future plans, including whether or not he is planning to retire from acting anytime soon. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt tells the media outlet. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

However, Brad Pitt does speak about his upcoming film Women Talking. It is the film adaptation of Miriam Toew’s novel about a group of Mennonite women who join together against their rapists. Sarah Polley is directing the film. “It’s as profound as film as anything made this decade,” Pitt explained. The film stars Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Ben Whishaw. The film will premiere later this year.

Quentin Tarantino, who has directed Brad Pitt in various film roles, describes the actor as having a scene presence that is not seen much in Hollywood anymore. “He suggests an older-style movie star,” the director explained. “He’s really good looking. He’s also really masculine and he’s also really hip; he gets the joke…”

Tarantino then explains the real appeal of Brad Pitt. He added, “But the thing that only the directors that work with Brad and the actors that act opposite him really know, what he’s so incredibly talented at, is his ability to really understand the scene.”