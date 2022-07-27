Brad Pitt Reveals the Secret To Looking Youthful at 58

Hollywood legend Brad Pitt recently detailed how he stayed looking so young at the premiere of his new film, Bullet Train. For decades, Pitt has been one of the fittest people in showbusiness. He had credits dating back to the 1980s. However, if you didn’t know better, you might think the actor is still in his early 40s.

Brad Pitt’s real age is a shocking 58 years old. Yet he still often goes shirtless in roles, such as 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. How does a man pushing 60 stay in such amazing shape? The AP’s Entertainment Twitter shared a clip of the superstar explaining his age-defying regime.

BRAD PITT’S TIPS FOR STAYING YOUNG: The 58-year-old #BulletTrain star reveals the secret to his youthful looks. pic.twitter.com/0Egsmu1Tbz — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 26, 2022

The AP caught up with the veteran actor on the red carpet for a screening of his new film. They asked point blank how he stayed so young looking. “I would say I eat well but I don’t. I would say I meditate but not really,” Brad Pitt joked. However, considering the question a bit more, the actor answered more thoughtfully. “I would say I got a lot of lovely people in my life and I stay creative.”

Experts speculate on how Brad Pitt maintains his youthful looks

Is Pitt just being modest? Surely he puts in much more effort than implied to stay youthful. To put things in perspective, Brad Pitt is currently older than Rue McClanahan when she was cast in the Golden Girls. Some experts believe it’s partially due to his grooming. Joe Mills, a respected barber and salon owner, said as much.

“To be honest, I think a lot of how good he looks can be attributed to his genes and the fact that he looks after his hair and skin,” Mills told GQ. “He has really worked out what suits him and works well with his hair type.”

It might be tempting to chalk Pitt’s young looks to plastic surgery. However, many experts believe that isn’t the case. One such expert is Dr. Costas Papageorgiou is the UK medical director of the New York Dermatology Group at the Harrods Wellness Clinic. “Brad truly looks after himself. He’s not trying to look younger, but looks the healthiest version of himself,” Papageorgiou told GQ. “Brad also appears to have protected his face and neck from the sun to preserve skin elasticity, inflammation, and redness.”

The best way to get the youthful appearance Brad Pitt enjoys? Preventive measures when you’re still young. “Many men start to battle with rosacea and solar elastosis when they pass middle age due to not following a healthy sun care regime. People generally fixate on how to reverse the impact of time, but it is equally as important to delay it. This is why I believe the anti-aging approach should start in the early 30s and rely heavily on technological innovations and a good skincare regime to increase skin resilience and slow down the pace of time,” explained Papageorgiou.